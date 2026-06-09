Hennessey Unveils New Velociraptor SUV Expedition

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New three-row VelociRaptor SUV Expedition combines performance, presence, and practicality

Hennessey expands popular VelociRaptor name into a full-size, three-row SUV

Enhanced 'go-anywhere' capability: raised suspension, upgraded all-terrain tires, Brembo brakes Serial-numbered limited production, backed by 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty

Images: New Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition

Video: Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition demonstrates capability in stunning Colorado scenery

SEALY, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and creator of high-performance SUVs, cars, and trucks, has unveiled its all-new VelociRaptor SUV Expedition – the ultimate go-anywhere family hauler delivering unmatched performance, presence, comfort, and off-road capability in a full-size, three-row package.

Based on the high-spec Ford Expedition Tremor platform and building on more than a decade of VelociRaptor heritage, Hennessey's new VelociRaptor SUV is designed for customers who want full-size SUV practicality with a more aggressive stance, greater off-road capability, and distinctive Hennessey presence. Hennessey's team enhances the Expedition's off-road hardware, visual impact, and everyday usability to create a vehicle equally suited to long-distance travel, family use, and demanding terrain.

Power comes from Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, delivering 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque (691 Nm). The proven powertrain gives the VelociRaptor SUV Expedition strong real-world performance while preserving the drivability, and long-distance comfort expected of a full-size family SUV.

Alex Roys, President of Hennessey:“The demand we're seeing for high-performance SUVs and trucks continues to grow rapidly, especially from customers who want something distinctive with real capability, comfort, and practicality. Ford's Expedition platform gives us an outstanding foundation that we enhance with bold Hennessey design, greater off-road capability, and the kind of three-row practicality customers can use every day.”

Hennessey enhances the Expedition's 'go anywhere' capability with an off-road suspension, a ground clearance-boosting two-inch (51 mm) lift, and upgraded all-terrain tires on bespoke 20-inch Hennessey Performance wheels. Brembo front brakes and an integrated LED off-road lighting package further strengthen the SUV's ability to handle challenging conditions while maintaining confident on-road manners.

Hennessey enhances the exterior with a more assertive, purpose-built look. A Hennessey front bumper upgrade integrates seamlessly with the factory architecture to deliver a bold, unmistakable appearance, while Hennessey-branded steel front skid plates provide additional protection off-road.

Practicality remains central to the VelociRaptor SUV's appeal. Performance power sidestep upgrades ensure easy access to the elevated cabin, while the three-row interior offers space and flexibility for passengers, luggage, and everyday use. Each vehicle features serial-numbered interior plaques, further emphasizing the exclusivity of this limited-build model.

As with every Hennessey vehicle, each VelociRaptor SUV is dyno-tested, road-tested, fully street-legal, and backed by a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, providing customers with confidence to explore both on and off the beaten path.

The new VelociRaptor SUV will be produced in extremely limited numbers, sold exclusively through authorized Hennessey Ford dealers, customer orders are open now. Interested buyers can find out more at their local Hennessey Ford dealer, on HennesseyPerformance, or by calling the Hennessey team on +1-979-885-1300.

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Images – New Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition:

Video – Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition demonstrates capability in stunning Colorado Scenery:



About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance Engineering, and Tuner School. Founded in 1991, the company has re‐engineered more than 18,000 cars, trucks, and SUVs for performance enthusiasts worldwide, delivering unparalleled driving thrills across multiple vehicle categories.

Every Hennessey product is dyno‐tested, road‐tested, street‐legal, and backed by a comprehensive limited warranty. Customers can purchase road‐ready performance‐enhanced vehicles directly from Hennessey or through its authorized dealer network representing Ford, Ram, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC.

With its own test track, in‐house engineering capability, and a rapidly expanding manufacturing footprint exceeding 100,000 square feet, Hennessey is scaling production toward 2,000 vehicles per year while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and extreme performance.

Social media

Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: @HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey's PR team at Vcomm:

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