Novara Acquires Ensogo To Accelerate AI-Powered Operational Risk Management And Sustainability Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition and expanded leadership team position Novara for next phase of growth and AI-driven platform innovation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novara, an AI-enabled safety and operational risk management software company, today announced its acquisition of Ensogo, an AI-native sustainability platform, expanding Novara's artificial intelligence capabilities, sustainability offerings and international footprint.

The acquisition marks a major step in Novara's strategy to build a more intelligent, connected operational risk management platform for organizations operating in high-risk industries. By combining Ensogo's AI expertise and sustainability capabilities with Novara's operational risk and safety platform, the company is accelerating its ability to help organizations proactively identify risk, improve productivity and navigate evolving environmental and regulatory demands.

“Organizations today are under growing pressure to manage operational, safety and sustainability risks in a more connected and intelligent way,” said Michael Bruns, Chief Executive Officer of Novara.“This acquisition strengthens and accelerates our ability to deliver AI capabilities that drive meaningful operational outcomes. At the same time, it expands our platform beyond safety into broader environmental and sustainability risk management, helping customers stay ahead of increasingly complex operational demands.”

Founded in Toronto, Canada, Ensogo provides AI-powered sustainability and ESG software that helps organizations streamline environmental reporting, improve operational visibility and manage evolving compliance requirements. The company has been recognized for its AI-native approach to sustainability technology and combines deep EHS domain expertise with advanced AI and analytics capabilities.

Ensogo's technology will integrate with Novara's Flex platform as a native AI solution, extending Novara's operational risk management capabilities with agentic AI and sustainability intelligence. Combined, the platforms will support predictive risk modeling, natural language analytics across safety data, automated compliance workflows, ESG data collection and validation, carbon accounting across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and regulatory compliance.

The acquisition also expands Novara's presence in Canada, supporting the company's broader growth strategy across industries including manufacturing, mining, energy, oil & gas, construction and other operationally intensive sectors.

As part of the acquisition, Ensogo co-founder and CEO Elie Mouzon will join Novara as Chief Strategy Officer, helping guide the company's AI, sustainability and operational risk strategy. Mouzon brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the EHS and ESG software markets, including executive roles at Intelex and Enablon. He also served as a senior advisor with Verdantix, a leading analyst and advisory firm covering the EHS and sustainability software markets.

“Novara is building the next generation of operational risk management: connected, predictive and AI-driven,” Mouzon said.“The market is moving beyond fragmented, manual, and reactive processes toward intelligent systems that help organizations anticipate risk before it becomes an incident, compliance gap, or operational issue. By combining Ensogo's AI-native sustainability capabilities with Novara's operational risk platform, we have an opportunity to deliver a new layer of risk intelligence across EHS and sustainability programs.”

Ensogo co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Tommy Ng will also join Novara as Vice President of AI Engineering, helping accelerate the company's agentic AI initiatives across the Novara platform.

The announcement also highlights Novara's expanded executive leadership team, including Dave Lundstrom who joined the company in February as Chief Technology Officer, and Jade Hendrix as Chief Product Officer, as the company accelerates product innovation and AI development across the platform.

Hendrix, recently appointed Chief Product Officer, brings more than 18 years of experience developing EHS, compliance and workforce risk management solutions. Lundstrom, Novara's Chief Technology Officer, leads the company's technology strategy and product development efforts, including AI integration and product scalability initiatives.

Together, the expanded leadership team will guide Novara's continued investment in AI powered operational risk management, helping customers improve workforce safety, environmental performance, compliance readiness, and operational resilience.

About Novara

Novara provides safety and operational risk management software that empowers organizations to identify and resolve issues before they become incidents. Through the Flex and Risk Management Center platforms, Novara helps organizations address operational risk proactively by unifying data, increasing workforce engagement, and proactively managing risk. Novara's combination of training, software, and tools puts people and safety first while protecting critical operations.

About Ensogo

Ensogo is the only AI-native Sustainability Performance Management Platform, purpose built to help organizations simplify ESG compliance and drive meaningful impact. Our cutting-edge SaaS solution leverages artificial intelligence to streamline regulatory reporting, enhance sustainability performance, and foster a culture of transparency and accountability-making it easier for teams to act, adapt, and lead with confidence.

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