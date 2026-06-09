DNV Validates Fluence 99% Fleet Performance Availability For Large Energy Storage Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive DNV analysis confirms strong operational performance, providing a verified benchmark for consistent uptime and revenue support

ARLINGTON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced results from an independent review conducted by DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, confirming 99.3% availability across Fluence's reviewed operating battery energy storage fleets of 50 MW and above.

DNV reviewed Fluence-provided fleet-level availability data, the calculation methodologies incorporated into the company's contracts, and operational data for select projects. The assessment validated Fluence's internal findings of 98.7% MW-weighted availability across the reviewed Fluence global fleet of energy storage projects.

“Customers invest in energy storage to deliver power exactly when it is needed, and every minute of downtime represents lost revenue and grid vulnerability,” said John Zahurancik, Chief Customer Success Officer, Fluence.“We worked with DNV to establish a validated benchmark that Fluence customers can count on. Fluence systems are delivering availability among the best-performing power assets in the world, including thermal generation, renewable power, and other energy storage, maximizing the return on investment.”

The DNV review was designed to provide greater transparency into how Fluence systems perform at operating scale throughout the last year. The study assessed fleet-level availability using operational data, applied a consistent methodology across markets and operating environments, and included independent evaluation of the underlying assumptions, methodology, and results.

Across the energy storage industry, availability figures of 95% to 98% are often promoted. However, definitions and measurement approaches vary, which can make it difficult for customers, investors, and asset owners to compare performance across suppliers. Customers experience performance in practical terms, by a system's operational availability to deliver energy on demand. To guarantee this reliability, they require clear, third-party validated metrics.

“As batteries take on a larger role in ensuring grid reliability, there is increasing need for greater confidence in how performance is measured and understood. Transparent, consistent availability metrics are key to unlocking further investment and grid reliability to meet the increased load growth,” said Marion Hill, Executive Vice President and Region Director, Energy Systems North America at DNV.“DNV worked with Fluence to confirm that their availability methodology is applied consistently and provides clear, comparable insight into fleet level performance.”

The commercial impact of availability can be significant. Even small differences in availability can affect project revenue, operating costs, and long-term asset value, particularly as storage assets operate across different markets, duty cycles, and conditions.

The review represents one of the industry's more comprehensive independent assessments of fleet-level battery storage availability. As power demand grows from electrification, industrial load, and AI data centers, independently reviewed operating data can help customers distinguish which storage assets are built to deliver dependable, flexible capacity at scale.

The information presented herein is a limited excerpt from a broader report and should not be relied upon as a complete representation of the underlying analysis or conclusions. The full report contains material information, including methodology, assumptions, limitations, and additional findings, necessary for a complete understanding of the results. Access to the full report may be requested through Fluence, subject to Fluence's approval and DNV's Important Notice and Disclaimer.

About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline, or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps its customers seize opportunities and tackle the risks arising from global transformations. DNV is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.

DNV in the Energy Industry

DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy

dnv

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to operational performance of Fluence systems, anticipated future availability of Fluence systems, and Fluence customers' financial and operational impact from projected and actual availability of Fluence systems and operational performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as“may,”“possible,”“will,”“should,”“seeks,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“grows,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,” "commits",“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, events and incidents relating to storage, delivery, installation, operation, maintenance, and shutdowns of products; and other important factors set forth in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

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