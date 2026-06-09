Fisher Space Pen Champions“Ballpoint Pen Intelligence” Over AI On National Ballpoint Pen Day, Celebrating 60 Years Of American Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the creator of the patented pressurized ink cartridge, the legendary American manufacturer encourages a return to tactile, analog thinking in an increasingly digital world

Boulder City, NV, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the iconic American pen manufacturer known for its innovative writing tools, is using National Ballpoint Pen Day on June 10 to champion the return to an age-old processing power they've dubbed Ballpoint Pen Intelligence (BPI). This celebration coincides with the 60th anniversary of the brand's revolutionary sealed and pressurized ink cartridge patent, the American-made technology that permanently redefined the capabilities of the modern pen.

While the traditional ballpoint pen is one of the world's most ubiquitous writing instruments, Fisher fundamentally transformed its utility in 1966. By introducing the sealed, pressurized cartridge for the Original Astronaut Space Pen, Fisher created an instrument capable of writing underwater, in extreme temperatures, and even in zero gravity.

Today, six decades later, that exact same foundational technology powers every pen in Fisher's assortment. As the company marks this milestone, the brand is looking beyond the physical engineering of the pen to focus on the cognitive benefits of using it.

“In an era dominated by screens and artificial intelligence, the need to slow down and connect through analog activities is more important than ever,” says Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen.“Putting ink to paper provides the opportunity to think clearly, process information deeply, and say exactly what you want to say with your own words and intelligence.”

By celebrating BPI, Fisher Space Pen invites pen enthusiasts, working professionals, and the digital-centric to rediscover the value that comes from the simple act of writing. As a longstanding symbol of American ingenuity, the brand continues to prove that even in a highly automated world, the perfect analog tool remains irreplaceable.

To explore Fisher Space Pen's extensive collection of American-made writing tools, visit SpacePen.

About Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is an American-made icon, trusted by astronauts, adventurers, and everyday writers since 1948. Founded by Paul C. Fisher, the company invented the first pressurized pen that could write in zero gravity, underwater, upside down, and in extreme temperatures. Since Apollo 7, every crewed NASA and commercial space mission has carried a Fisher Space Pen aboard. Today, the company remains family-owned and proudly manufactures and assembles its pens in Boulder City, Nevada. From the moon to your pocket, Fisher stands for innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of exploration. Because writing the next chapter of history requires a pen built to endure it. Learn more about Fisher Space Pen.





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Fisher Set to Celebrate National Ballpoint Pen Day with BPI

CONTACT: Margo Williams