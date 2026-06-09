San José Mineta International Airport, Nutanix And Children's Discovery Museum Of San Jose To Create New Sensory-Friendly Room

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nest by Nutanix Sensory Room at SJC Will Help Reduce Air Travel Anxiety and Stress for Children Travelers with Autism and Other Sensory Sensitivities

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San José Mineta International Airport (SJC), in partnership with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ) and Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, will launch a new sensory-friendly room, The Nest by Nutanix, designed to support families traveling with children with autism and other sensory sensitivities. The Nest by Nutanix sensory room aims to provide a calm, welcoming environment that helps reduce the stress and anxiety associated with air travel, while preparing children for the flight ahead.

Airports can be intensely stimulating spaces for neurodivergent travelers, filled with unfamiliar sounds, visuals, crowds and routines. With one in six children in the region experiencing sensory processing difficulties, SJC recognized a growing need for dedicated, supportive spaces that make travel more accessible. Building on its commitment to inclusion and family-friendly travel, SJC partnered with Nutanix and Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose to bring this innovative project to life.

Designed by Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, assisted by Corgan Architecture Firm and brought to life by Swinerton Builders, the 800+ square foot sensory room will feature interactive experiences that offer calming textures, captivating visuals and soothing sounds to support sensory regulation and focus.

Leveraging nearly 20 years of expertise in designing exhibits and programs for neurodivergent children and their families, Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose established an advisory committee of parents, educators and community members who have firsthand experience and knowledge of the challenges associated with air travel for those with sensory sensitivities. This group will help guide design decisions, prototype testing and community outreach to ensure the space truly meets families' needs.

“The collaboration and vision of San José Mineta International Airport, Nutanix and the Children's Discovery Museum will help make travel a reality for families with neurodivergent children,” said San José City Manager, Jennifer Maguire .“Bringing The Nest by Nutanix sensory room to SJC is a meaningful reflection of San José's values and community-centered ethos.”

“With close to 1 in 22 children in California having autism, travel presents a challenge for their families,” said San Jos é Mayor, Matt Mahan.“Travel should be accessible for all, and I'm proud of SJC for creating a safe, warm and welcoming space for families who need extra support.”

“SJC is keenly aware of the stress that travel presents for neurodivergent travelers and their families,” said Mookie Patel, director of aviation at San José Mineta International Airport.“We were the first Northern California Airport to introduce the Sunflower Lanyard program for travelers with hidden disabilities. As part of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive travel environment for all, SJC is proud to partner with our friends at the Children's Discovery Museum and Nutanix to build The Nest by Nutanix sensory room for children with autism and other sensory sensitivities.”

The project also builds on SJC's proven success in serving families. The airport's Zoom Zone, designed by Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, helped SJC earn recognition as one of the most“family-friendly” airports in the United States. Airport leadership reports that requests for acclimation tours - especially from families impacted by overstimulation and unfamiliarity - are common inquiries they receive. The new sensory room directly responds to this growing demand.

“Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose is deeply dedicated to supporting all children and creating environments where they can thrive,” said Linda Tsai, President and CEO of Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose.“The Nest by Nutanix sensory room reflects what is possible when community partners come together with empathy, expertise and a shared commitment to inclusion. We are proud to help create a space that supports neurodivergent children and their families, making travel more accessible, welcoming and less overwhelming so more families can experience the joy and connection that travel makes possible.”

Nutanix, a San Jose-based company that offers organizations one platform to run apps, data and AI anywhere, is the presenting sponsor for the sensory room providing a gift of $250,000.

"For us, living our core values of being Hungry, Humble, Honest and with Heart means finding meaningful ways to do good through tech right here in the community we call home," said Jennifer Lepird, Chief People Officer at Nutanix. "It is both our privilege and our responsibility to give back to our neighbors. Supporting the new sensory room at the San José Mineta International Airport is a true reflection of our 'with Heart' value in action and will move the needle for a better, more inclusive world."

For many families with neurodivergent children, air travel has simply not been an option. Through this partnership, SJC, Nutanix and Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose aim to change that and make travel more inclusive, accessible and welcoming for all.

"Airport design is constantly evolving to meet the needs and ever-shifting demands of today's passengers. As a leading designer of airports across the globe, we've built many incredible spaces and it's refreshing to see how this partnership is considering those passengers who need a comforting space where they can enjoy the experience of travel," said Emiliano Ciarletti, Associate Principal, Corgan.

“Bringing this sensory room to life is a truly meaningful project for our team,” said Swinerton's Senior Project Manager Hannah Eyster-Young.“In partnership with Corgan, Swinerton is proud to collaborate with San José Mineta International Airport, Nutanix, and Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose to provide a space that prioritizes accessibility, comfort, and inclusion for all travelers.”

The Nest by Nutanix sensory room construction is underway and is expected to open in Winter 2026 and will be located between Terminal A and B, across from Gate 17. To keep up on the latest, please visit: .

About San José Mineta International Airport (SJC): Fly Simple.

Fueled by a culture of innovation, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is the Bay Area's easiest and most dependable Airport due to its medium size, simple layout, temperate climate and location. SJC is located just minutes from downtown San José – the Bay Area's largest city and the Capital of Silicon Valley. SJC is a self‐supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of San José. SJC was rated California's top-performing airport for on-time departures by Cirium in 2024 and 2025. SJC currently offers nonstop service to more than 40 domestic and international destinations. The Airport's two fixed-base operators, as well as several corporate aviation tenants, serve the business aviation needs of Silicon Valley; corporate and general aviation traffic represents more than a quarter of aircraft operations at SJC. For more information and to connect with SJC on social media, visit flysanjose.

About Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose

Kids lead the way at Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, exploring and discovering through open-ended, play-based learning. More than 170 hands-on exhibits and activities in science, humanities, arts, nature, and health spark curiosity and ignite family fun, as children build life skills in creative and critical thinking, problem solving, and confidence. For more information about the Museum, visit .

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

CONTACT: Media Contacts San José Mineta International Airport... Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose Kristi Myllenbeck... Nutanix Gabrielle Moynan...