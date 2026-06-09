Bill Joplin's Air Conditioning And Heating Books Over 90% Of Calls With Servicetitan AI Voice Agent Ahead Of Peak Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Karen” is Handling Thousands of Calls and Eliminating Hold Times During Peak Demand

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced significant performance milestones for its AI Agent through the success of its customer, Bill Joplin's Air Conditioning and Heating. A leading HVAC business serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Joplin's is leveraging ServiceTitan's AI Agent to manage surging customer demand, by handling more than 1,300 calls in just over three months, with more than 90% resulting in booked jobs and 72% completed without human intervention.

“One of the toughest challenges contractors face during their busy season is simply keeping up with customer demand," said Vincent Payen, Senior Vice President of Product at ServiceTitan. "Every missed call is money left on the table, which is why we built AI Agents specifically for the trades. Unlike standalone AI tools, ServiceTitan's AI-powered Agents are native to the platform. This gives them real-time visibility into customer history, technician schedules, and business capacity. That's what enables Joplin's AI Agent to do more than answer calls. It can intelligently book jobs at a 90% success rate, helping contractors scale without sacrificing the personal experience their customers expect.”

Joplin's implemented ServiceTitan's AI Agent, that their team affectionately named“Karen,” to automatically answer inbound calls, schedule appointments, and reduce customer wait times during peak demand periods. Since deploying Karen in January, the company estimates it has generated over $74,000 in incremental booked revenue and reduced operating costs by approximately $23,000 by minimizing missed calls and avoiding additional seasonal hiring.

“When we sent out a maintenance campaign, the phones lit up immediately. My phone wasn't ringing because our voice agent was on the phone with those customers. Nobody was on hold. She was just knocking them out,” said Randi Thompson, Service Operations Manager at Bill Joplin's Air Conditioning and Heating.“It has instantaneous access to all of our information. It works directly within ServiceTitan, which means there's less room for error.”

In high-demand HVAC markets like North Texas, call volume increases rapidly as temperatures rise, often leading to long hold times and increased pressure on customer service teams. Traditionally, contractors rely on seasonal hiring to manage demand, but onboarding and training new customer service representatives can be time-intensive and costly.

ServiceTitan's AI Agent is native to the platform, making it simple and easy to set up. It manages both inbound and outbound customer contacts across voice and SMS, leveraging scheduling, dispatch, and customer history to make optimal decisions in real time.

Implementation was completed in approximately 20 minutes, allowing Bill Joplin's to quickly deploy the solution ahead of peak season. The AI Agent averages approximately three minutes per call, comparable to human CSRs, while operating continuously without overtime or downtime. As Joplin's prepares for peak summer demand, the company expects the AI Agent to continue reducing pressure on its team while maintaining responsiveness to customers.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades - a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at:

About Bill Joplin's Air Conditioning and Heating

Bill Joplin's Air Conditioning and Heating is an established residential and commercial HVAC Contractor providing heating and cooling services to McKinney, TX and surrounding communities. Joplin's offers a diverse range of services including service, residential & commercial new construction, equipment replacements, preventative maintenance and more. Since 1978, Joplin's has provided quality HVAC equipment while focusing on what matters most: You. That's how we have delivered the highest level of HVAC service at the lowest possible cost to our customers for the last 48 years. Our motto“People Serving People... honestly... professionally” expresses our unwavering commitment to provide the best customer service in Collin County.

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Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

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