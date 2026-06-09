FARBERWARE® INTRODUCES TRUECOOKTM COOKWARE COLLECTION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted Quality Meets Modern Design, a Walmart Exclusive

Vallejo, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farberware®, one of America's most trusted cookware brands with more than 125 years of kitchen expertise, today announced the launch of TrueCookTM, a new cookware collection available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart. Designed for today's home cook, TrueCookTM brings together Farberware's storied craftsmanship with thoughtful, modern updates that make everyday cooking simpler, more reliable, and more enjoyable.

What makes Farberware TrueCookTM truly noteworthy is the intentionality poured into its creation. Farberware didn't just set out to create a new product line; the goal was to redefine the standard for the contemporary home. Its design team engaged in a comprehensive study of Farberware's 125-year history to bring TrueCookTM to life. The mission was delicate: to honor the "soul" of Farberware (a brand that has anchored family mealtime for over a century), while fearlessly embracing the aesthetics and engineering of the next generation. Every curve, handle, and surface was examined to ensure it didn't just look "fresh," but functioned to meet the needs of today's cook. The result is a cookware collection that marries Farberware's heritage of reliability with elevated aesthetics, enhanced performance, and maximum value-earning it the tagline“surprisingly luxurious.”

Specific features of the Farberware TrueCookTM collection include improved coatings for both ceramic and nonstick–delivering better food release and effortless cleanup, dual-riveted handles for a secure, comfortable grip, and the aforementioned sleek new silhouette that elevates both ergonomics and aesthetics. Chrome detailing on the knob and side handles adds personality and a distinctly fresh Farberware look. Reinforced, folded rims improve durability and warp resistance, while tempered glass lids offer greater shatter resistance for everyday confidence. Every piece is designed to go from stovetop to oven, and from table to dishwasher, with ease.

The Farberware TrueCookTM collection at Walmart arrives in three lines: TrueCookTM Nonstick, TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick, and TrueCookTM Stainless Steel. All three are easy to cook with and easy to clean, at a value that's easy to agree with. With TrueCookTM, the choice is easy.

Designed for everyday cooking, Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick features long-lasting nonstick for easy release and simple care, paired with a fresh, modern design. This line combines practical, convenient features with durable construction to make cooking and cleanup easy and enjoyable, even on your busiest days.

Available sets and pieces include:



Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set in Black ($69.97 suggested retail), featuring a 1 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 8 Inch Frying Pan, 9 Inch x 13 Inch Sheet Pan, and three tools: Locking Tongs, a Slotted Turner, and a Slotted Spoon.

Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick 2 Piece Frying Pan Set in Black ($34.97 suggested retail), featuring a 10 Inch Frying Pan and 12.25 Inch Frying Pan.

Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick 10 Inch Frying Pan in Black ($16.97 suggested retail).

Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick 8 Qt. Covered Family Pan in Black ($39.97 suggested retail). Farberware TrueCookTM Nonstick 11 Inch Square Griddle in Black ($16.97 suggested retail).

Built for practical home cooks, Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick features a new ceramic nonstick coating that lasts 7x longer*, and delivers smooth release with less oil for easy cooking and quick cleanup. A fresh, modern design meets dependable performance with a look that fits right into today's kitchens, making meals feel simpler, lighter, and more enjoyable. *Compared to leading brand basic ceramic nonstick coating.

Available sets and pieces include:



Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set in Taupe or Olive Green ($79.97 suggested retail), featuring a 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3.5 Qt. Chef's Pan, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven with an Interchangeable Lid*, 8 Inch Frying Pan, 10 Inch Frying Pan, 9 Inch x 13 Inch Sheet Pan, and two tools: Locking Tongs and Shears (with Sheath). *Lid compatible with Chef's Pan.

Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 10 Inch Frying Pan in Taupe ($16.97 suggested retail).

Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 6 Qt. Jumbo Cooker in Taupe ($39.97 suggested retail).

Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 12.25 Inch Frying Pan in Olive Green ($21.97 suggested retail). Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 2 Piece Frying Pan Set in Olive Green ($37.97 suggested retail), featuring a 10 Inch Frying Pan and 12.25 Inch Frying Pan.

Practical, durable, and built for everyday cooking, Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel features heavy-gauge construction with an encapsulated clad base for even heating, while interior measuring marks make recipes and portioning easier. With a clean, modern look and the Farberware durability home cooks can rely on, TrueCook Stainless Steel is made to perform meal after meal.

Available sets and pieces include:



Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel 14 Piece Cookware Set ($79.97 suggested retail), featuring a 1 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 8 Inch Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan, 9.5 Inch Frying Pan, 9 Inch x 13 Inch Sheet Pan, Steamer Insert, and four tools: Slotted Spoon, Slotted Turner, Pasta Fork, and Solid Spoon.

Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel with Ceramic Nonstick 9.5 Inch Frying Pan ($24.97 suggested retail).

Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($26.97 suggested retail). Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel 0.67 Qt. Butter Warmer ($14.97 suggested retail).

The Farberware® TrueCookTM collection is available at Walmart mid-June 2026 and available on now. Pricing is suggested retail and may be subject to change.

For further information on Farberware, please visit the company's website,, and its social media feeds, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, or call its toll-free number, 800-809-7166. Pricing is suggested retail and may be subject to change. We strongly advise contacting us to confirm before offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email ....

Established in 1900, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America, with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. Farberware® cookware and bakeware are widely available at stores nationwide and offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, and BonJour.®

Attachments



Farberware TrueCookTM Ceramic Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set (Walmart Exclusive) Farberware TrueCookTM Stainless Steel 14 Piece Cookware Set (Walmart Exclusive)

CONTACT: Corinne Remeika Meyer Corporation...