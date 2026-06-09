Statsocial Launches Digital Twins, Allowing Brands To Instantly Survey Virtually Any Audience In Hours Through AI Models Built On Real People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on StatSocial's patented behavioral foundation covering 100M+ U.S. adults, Digital Twins returns quantitative response and qualitative reasoning side by side

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StatSocial today expanded its audience intelligence platform with the launch of Digital Twins, an AI-powered solution that enables brands, agencies, and communicators to survey virtually any audience within hours. Built on StatSocial's patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph, spanning more than 100 million U.S. adults, Digital Twins uses behavioral and social signals to model audience response. The platform helps organizations understand how audiences are likely to respond to messaging, creative, products, policy questions, and brand positioning.

“Most AI-driven market research today relies on synthetic personas that aren't grounded in real human behavior,” said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial.“We took a different approach. Digital Twins starts with real groups and the behavioral signals tied to what they follow, watch, read, and buy. That allows marketers to survey audiences that are traditionally difficult to reach and better understand how those audiences are likely to respond before campaigns ever go live.”

Digital Twins and StatSocial's PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph are built on large-scale deterministic data and continuously validated against real-world benchmarks. Across more than 30 benchmark studies, Digital Twins has averaged 3.5 points MAE against real-world survey results, compared to 5 to 6 points MAE for typical opt-in online panels.

The platform leverages observed behavioral attributes, including media consumption, influencer affinities, interests, demographics, and professional signals, combined with traditional demographic and household data. That foundation lets StatSocial survey highly specific audiences that traditional research methods struggle to reach; the richer the behavioral signal, the more faithfully the AI can simulate audience response.

Users can prompt virtually any audience, including niche fan communities, creator followings, investors, professionals, and regional voter groups. The platform returns quantitative results alongside a written rationale that explains how audiences are likely to think and respond. Responses are modeled at the individual-twin level, then indexed against general-population or custom-audience baselines to surface not just how audiences respond, but also what makes those responses distinctive.

With Digital Twins, marketers can:





Conduct audience research and message testing in hours instead of weeks

Survey virtually any audience instantly, including low-incidence or hard-to-reach groups

Test creative concepts, messaging, and campaign strategies before launch

Index audience response against a general population or custom baseline to surface what is distinctive Forecast campaign impact, model brand perception, and validate messaging against the creator audiences, fan communities, and brand followers



Digital Twins is currently being used across industries, including CPG, financial services, media and entertainment, and political advisory. The platform is also available directly to brands or through agency and communications firm partners.

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform that builds audiences from cross-platform public social signals at scale, powered by its patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph. By connecting social data with household and offline data, StatSocial gives marketers deeper audience intelligence, smarter influencer decisions, and more effective paid media programs. Learn more at StatSocial.

CONTACT: Media Contact Kameron Baetge...