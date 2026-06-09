Peak Power Strengthens Board As Demand For Battery Storage And Grid Flexibility Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doran Hole and Benjamin Baker bring deep clean energy, capital markets, and infrastructure investment experience as rising capacity prices sharpen the need for fast, flexible, dependable energy solutions

TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Peak Power, a leading North American battery energy storage development and energy optimization software company, announced the appointment of Doran Hole and Benjamin Baker to its Board of Directors. Together, they will advise Peak Power as the company continues to scale its battery storage and energy optimization solutions across North America.

The appointments come at a pivotal moment for the electricity sector. Across North America, rising power demand, grid constraints, and tightening capacity markets are increasing the need for flexible energy resources that can be deployed quickly. Recent capacity auctions in key ISO markets have reached record highs, underscoring the value of dependable capacity and the urgency of solutions that can help balance the grid today, not years from now. Battery storage is emerging as one of the fastest and most scalable ways to address this challenge. When paired with intelligent forecasting and market participation, battery storage assets can reduce costs for customers, generate new revenue streams, and provide dependable flexibility to the grid.

“Peak Power is entering a defining moment for energy storage and distributed energy resources,” said Derek Lim Soo, CEO of Peak Power.“The market is telling us that capacity, speed, and flexibility matter more than ever. Doran and Benjamin bring the kind of strategic, financial, and operating experience that can help Peak Power scale into that opportunity.”

Doran Hole is a former CEO and CFO with more than 30 years of global finance and management experience in the clean technology industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Stem, Inc. and Ameresco, Inc., and earlier held senior leadership roles at ReneSola Ltd., where he supported the company's capital markets strategy, North American operations, and finance activities.

“The companies that will lead this next phase of the energy transition are the ones that can translate grid volatility into customer and investor value,” said Doran Hole.“Peak Power has the technical platform, market intelligence, and commercial model to do that.”

Benjamin Baker has served as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of GDEV since June 2020. He previously served as Managing Director of Delaware River Solar, where he helped execute the company's approximately 300 MW pipeline and led capital raising activity, securing more than $100 million of committed facilities across development capital, construction capital, tax equity, and term debt. He also held roles at Hudson Clean Energy Partners and GE Energy Financial Services.

“The electricity system cannot wait seven to ten years for the new generation resources it needs now,” said Benjamin Baker.“Battery storage is one of the few solutions that can be deployed quickly, close to load, and in ways that benefit both customers and the grid. Peak Power is positioned to help turn that urgency into real projects and real value.”

Peak Power helps large energy users move beyond simply managing electricity costs to monetizing their energy flexibility. Through AI-enabled peak forecasting, battery operation, financing solutions, and energy market intelligence, the company helps customers reduce demand charges, unlock new revenue streams, participate in grid programs, and pursue sustainability goals.

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About Peak Power

Peak Power delivers end-to-end battery storage development and energy optimization solutions powered by industry-leading peak forecasting and energy market intelligence. Working across North America, Peak Power helps large energy users cut electricity costs, unlock new revenue streams, and pursue sustainability goals.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Jonathan Berube, Head of Marketing and Sales Enablement Peak Power...