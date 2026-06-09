Bnbuilders Delivers New East & Co. Hospitality Space In Boulder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNBuilders joined BioMed Realty and Gensler in celebrating the grand opening of East & Co., a new restaurant, bar, and amenity space in Boulder, Colorado.

Located within a renovated office building campus, East & Co. was designed to create a welcoming destination where people can gather, connect, and collaborate. The new space combines hospitality, dining, meeting, and event areas into a single high-end amenity environment.

BNBuilders served as the general contractor for the comprehensive renovation of the existing two-story building. The project transformed the structure into a modern amenity space while preserving the existing shell and utility connections.

The 17,000sf project included removal of the second-floor slab on metal deck, installation of new MEP utilities from the street including a new transformer, upgraded MEP distribution throughout the building, a new commercial kitchen, outdoor landscaped event spaces, and high-end finishes throughout, including an extensive millwork package. The work involved significant structural modifications, utility improvements, and coordination efforts required to transform the existing building into a modern amenity destination.

The completed space features:



Full coffee bar and cocktail bar

Commercial kitchen

Game room

Rentable training areas

Indoor-outdoor gathering spaces

Fireplace lounge

Live music area

Event lawn Cabana-style seating areas designed for events and community gatherings



The project also required significant coordination within an active life science and technology campus to maintain access and thoroughfares for neighboring tenants throughout construction.

“East & Co. is a unique project that brings together hospitality, workplace amenities, and community-focused spaces in one environment,” said Project Executive Travis Caples, BNBuilders.“We're proud to have partnered with BioMed Realty and Gensler to help bring this vision to life.”

For more information, visit East & Co. at .

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with seven offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

For inquiries, contact:

Bryna Brown, Communications Manager

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at