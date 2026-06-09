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China Tightens Export Rules on Japan Over Military Concerns
(MENAFN) China has imposed restrictions banning the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, as well as any transfers intended to support Japan’s military capabilities, according to reports. The move was presented by Beijing as part of efforts to prevent what it describes as Japan’s shift toward remilitarization and potential nuclear weapon development.
A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, stated that the restrictions apply to military users and any end users or applications that could contribute to strengthening Japan’s defense capacity. The policy, which reportedly came into effect after being announced earlier in January, is part of a broader tightening of controls on strategically sensitive goods and technologies.
The announcement was made in response to media reports suggesting that the United States had urged China to restart exports of rare-earth materials to Japan. However, the spokesperson did not confirm whether such a request had been made by the US administration.
Officials emphasized that the objective of the export restrictions is to block what they characterize as Japan’s efforts toward military expansion and nuclear capability development.
China has repeatedly expressed concern over Japan’s evolving defense posture, including increased military spending, the development of counterstrike capabilities, and expanded security cooperation with the United States and other allies. Beijing argues that these developments move away from Japan’s post-war pacifist framework and could contribute to regional instability.
A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, stated that the restrictions apply to military users and any end users or applications that could contribute to strengthening Japan’s defense capacity. The policy, which reportedly came into effect after being announced earlier in January, is part of a broader tightening of controls on strategically sensitive goods and technologies.
The announcement was made in response to media reports suggesting that the United States had urged China to restart exports of rare-earth materials to Japan. However, the spokesperson did not confirm whether such a request had been made by the US administration.
Officials emphasized that the objective of the export restrictions is to block what they characterize as Japan’s efforts toward military expansion and nuclear capability development.
China has repeatedly expressed concern over Japan’s evolving defense posture, including increased military spending, the development of counterstrike capabilities, and expanded security cooperation with the United States and other allies. Beijing argues that these developments move away from Japan’s post-war pacifist framework and could contribute to regional instability.
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