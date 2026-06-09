Jaypee Infratech Case: ED Attaches Rs 100 Crore Assets Of 2 Companies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) As part of the ongoing money laundering investigation involving Jaypee Infratech, the ED attached immovable assets worth Rs 100 crore belonging to two companies, an official said on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office, provisionally attached immovable assets belonging to JC World Hospitality and Investors Clinic Infratech, valued at Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore, respectively, according to an official statement.

The attachment was done under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED said.

The attachment forms part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving Jaypee Infratech, Jayprakash Associates, and associated entities, in relation to large-scale fraud and misappropriation of public funds, the ED said.

The federal probe agency-initiated investigation against Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters.

It has been alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete, the statement said.

The ED investigation revealed that out of Rs 32,825 crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related entities, including JC World Hospitality

Investigation revealed that Proceeds of Crime in the form of land have been parked in Investors Clinic Infratech.

Earlier in the case, Manoj Gaur, Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates Limited, was found to have played a central role in the planning and execution of the diversion of funds through a complex web of transactions involving various entities of the Jaypee Group and its associated companies.

Accordingly, Manoj Gaur was arrested on November 13, 2025, under Section 19 of PMLA and is currently in judicial custody.

Subsequently, a Provisional Attachment Order dated January 7, 2026, was issued, whereby direct Proceeds of Crime having a current market value of Rs 400 crore were attached, the ED said.

Thereafter, a Prosecution Complaint dated January 8, arraigning Manoj Gaur as an accused, was filed before the Special Court (PMLA), the ED said.