Plea Before Delhi HC Seeks Suo Motu Cognisance Of Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has been urged to take suo motu cognisance of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, judicial oversight of the investigation, fixation of accountability of officials and private parties, and systemic reforms to strengthen public safety mechanisms in the national capital.

A letter plea, addressed to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, sought directions for an independent, transparent and time-bound probe into the circumstances leading to the devastating fire incident and urged the court to examine whether authorities discharged their statutory obligations to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Filed in the form of an open letter by advocate Bhavishya Shakya, the petition contended that the tragedy, which claimed innocent lives and caused immense suffering to affected families, has once again exposed serious concerns regarding the enforcement of public safety laws and regulatory oversight in Delhi.

"The loss of human life in circumstances that appear prima facie preventable raises issues that extend beyond a single establishment or individual. Every such tragedy compels society to ask whether the legal and regulatory mechanisms designed to safeguard public safety were functioning effectively and whether those entrusted with enforcing the law discharged their duties with the diligence expected of public authorities," the letter stated.

The petition raised questions regarding whether the premises possessed valid fire safety clearances, occupancy permissions and statutory licences, whether mandatory inspections were conducted in accordance with law, and whether any complaints or reports relating to safety deficiencies were acted upon by the concerned authorities.

Drawing parallels with the Uphaar Cinema tragedy, the plea said: "The painful lessons of the Uphaar Cinema tragedy continue to resonate across the nation. That tragedy demonstrated that large-scale loss of life often results not merely from private negligence but from systemic regulatory failures, inadequate enforcement, and institutional lapses."

Referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, the petition contended that the right to life includes the right to live with dignity, safety and reasonable protection from preventable hazards, and that authorities entrusted with statutory duties are obligated to ensure compliance with laws enacted for the protection of human life.

The letter further sought directions for registration of appropriate criminal proceedings wherever investigations reveal negligence, misconduct, corruption, collusion, abuse of authority or breach of statutory obligations by public officials or private persons.

Besides seeking accountability in the specific incident, the plea raised concerns regarding online accommodation booking platforms, including Booking, Airbnb, OYO, Agoda, MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, arguing that members of the public often assume that properties listed on such platforms comply with basic legal and fire safety requirements.

The petition urged the Delhi High Court to consider directing the formulation of a regulatory framework requiring online accommodation platforms to verify fire safety clearances, occupancy permissions, trade licences and other mandatory statutory compliances before listing properties for public booking.

Among other reliefs, the plea sought a comprehensive city-wide audit of hotels, guest houses, hostels, homestays, paying guest accommodations and other commercial lodging establishments operating in Delhi, along with adequate compensation, rehabilitation, counselling and support for victims and their families.

"The affected families deserve answers, the citizens of Delhi deserve accountability, and the rule of law demands that public safety obligations be enforced with seriousness and integrity," the letter stated.

The plea comes against the backdrop of the recent Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, following which Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a high-level meeting with senior officials from the MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other departments. The Chief Minister stated that shortcomings behind the incident would be thoroughly investigated, accountability fixed, and strict action taken against illegal properties, hotels and guest houses operating without permission, as well as institutions violating fire safety regulations and building by-laws.