403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Veeam Releases Annual ESG Report Highlighting Progress Across Environment, Social, And Trust
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 2025 highlights include recycling 1,684 laptops (diverting an estimated 5,052 pounds of e-waste) and contributing 3,121 volunteer hours, all reflecting Veeam's commitment to responsible growth
DUBAI, UAE, June, 2026 - Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance ESG Report, highlighting continued business momentum and meaningful advancements across Environment, Social, and Trust. “Innovation without integrity is unsustainable,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.“Our mission is delivering the innovation to enable customers to trust their data and AI, so ensuring we operate responsibly is a priority. In 2025, we grew faster than the market and took a defining step in our evolution. We advanced our ambition to become the Data and AI Trust Company with a mission to help organizations accelerate safe AI at scale. We provide one integrated platform that combines resilience, security, governance, compliance, and privacy and powers a new Data and AI Trust Layer for the agentic era. Our 2025 ESG Report reflects the choices behind that conviction and what we achieved. The“how” we do it matters as much as the“what” we did. How we earn trust, how we invest in our people, community and environment, and how we measure and manage our impact to create sustainable global impact – matters.” Veeam's progress from 2024 to 2025 reflects a company scaling responsibly, expanding its global team from more than 5,000 Veeamers across 34+ countries in 2024 to 6,600+ Veeamers across 60+ countries in 2025, while also growing customer trust at scale, from 400,000+ customers in 2024 to 550,000+ in 2025. 2025 Progress Highlights Across Environment, Social and Trust: Environment: Veeam is building its environmental program on data, accountability, and continuous improvement-expanding measurement beyond direct operations and into relevant areas of the value chain.
DUBAI, UAE, June, 2026 - Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance ESG Report, highlighting continued business momentum and meaningful advancements across Environment, Social, and Trust. “Innovation without integrity is unsustainable,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam.“Our mission is delivering the innovation to enable customers to trust their data and AI, so ensuring we operate responsibly is a priority. In 2025, we grew faster than the market and took a defining step in our evolution. We advanced our ambition to become the Data and AI Trust Company with a mission to help organizations accelerate safe AI at scale. We provide one integrated platform that combines resilience, security, governance, compliance, and privacy and powers a new Data and AI Trust Layer for the agentic era. Our 2025 ESG Report reflects the choices behind that conviction and what we achieved. The“how” we do it matters as much as the“what” we did. How we earn trust, how we invest in our people, community and environment, and how we measure and manage our impact to create sustainable global impact – matters.” Veeam's progress from 2024 to 2025 reflects a company scaling responsibly, expanding its global team from more than 5,000 Veeamers across 34+ countries in 2024 to 6,600+ Veeamers across 60+ countries in 2025, while also growing customer trust at scale, from 400,000+ customers in 2024 to 550,000+ in 2025. 2025 Progress Highlights Across Environment, Social and Trust: Environment: Veeam is building its environmental program on data, accountability, and continuous improvement-expanding measurement beyond direct operations and into relevant areas of the value chain.
-
E-Waste Recycling: Veeam recycled 1,684 laptops, preventing an estimated 5,052 pounds of e-waste through the global e-waste recycling program.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in 2024, and in 2025 expanded its measurement to calculate emissions across Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3.
Facilities: Reduced office locations, with 8 sites LEED-certified.
-
Employee Engagement: 87% of employees rated Veeam as a great place to work. Learning participation reached new highs, strengthening career growth and capability-building.
Community Impact: Veeam employees volunteered over 3,000 hours to support communities.
Benefits: Veeam enhanced and introduced its expanded Employee Assistance Program (EAP), offering employees and their families free, confidential support, including up to 12 counseling sessions each year, plus wellbeing resources and referrals for clinical, legal, financial, and work-life needs.
-
Governance: Veeam's ESG governance framework embeds its values, strengthens accountability and oversight, and upholds the highest standards across its business, people, and partners.
Cybersecurity and Ethics: The company achieved a 100% completion rate for its mandatory annual ethics, privacy, and security training.
Certifications: Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as including ISO 27001, ISO 27701 (privacy information management), ISO 27017 (cloud security), SOC 2, and HIPAA attestation.
AI Privacy and Governance: Veeam strengthened responsible AI and privacy oversight through a formal Responsible AI Policy, reviewing 100+ AI use cases prior to deployment, maintaining controls that protect customer backup data in AI integrations, and monitoring emerging AI regulations such as the EU AI Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment