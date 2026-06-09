Ministry Of Defense Opens National Service Enrollment To Children Of Qatari Mothers, Qatar-Born Residents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense has announced that the children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in the State of Qatar are now eligible to join the national service program.

In its post on X on Tuesday, the Ministry stated that applicants must meet the following requirements: be born in Qatar; be at least 18 years of age; possess good conduct and reputation; not have been convicted for crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust unless rehabilitated; not have been previously dismissed from service; be medically fit; pass the admission interview successfully; and hold a valid Qatar residency permit.

It added that the service period may extend for up to five years and includes a financial incentive of up to QAR 7,000 per month.

Participants will also receive priority consideration for recruitment into the Qatar Armed Forces, as well as priority in obtaining Permanent Residency after completing their service.

The Ministry of Defense noted that applications are to be submitted electronically via its website by selecting the recruitment option.

Required documents include a copy of the Qatar ID card, a copy of a valid passport, a copy of the birth certificate for those born in Qatar, and, for children of Qatari mothers, a copy of the mother's passport and birth certificate.