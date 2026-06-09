Ministry Rolls Out Digital Safety Project For Political Parties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday launched the "Digital Safety for Political Parties" project in cooperation with the Information and Research Center - King Hussein Foundation.

The project, implemented in cooperation with SecDev, aims to strengthen political parties' readiness to confront digital challenges, protect their data and information, and improve the efficiency of their staff in managing their digital presence safely and effectively.

During the ceremony, Secretary-General of the ministry Ali Khawaldeh said political modernization is not limited to legislation and laws, but also requires strengthening a culture of institutional teamwork based on clear principles, values, and best practices, foremost effective communication. He said the project comes within the framework of the national vision for political modernization, which views strong and effective political parties as a key pillar of modern democratic life.

Khawaldeh stressed the need to build party capacity and enable political parties to operate efficiently and safely in the digital environment, allowing them to reach young people through their language and tools and compete in a secure and professional digital space. He said youth are at the core of the political modernization process.

Speaking in the presence of representatives of political parties, local and international partners, and relevant stakeholders, Khawaldeh highlighted the importance of improving parties' digital readiness to strengthen their ability to communicate effectively with citizens and build a more professional and credible political discourse.

He noted that digital platforms and modern technologies have become central tools for political and party work, particularly in engaging young people, promoting their participation in party life, and enabling them to choose parliamentary representatives based on programs. This, he said, makes digital safety essential to protecting all aspects of life within society.

Director of the Information and Research Center Ayman Halaseh said the project is a practical step toward strengthening parties' ability to manage their digital presence responsibly and safely, support public trust, promote organized political participation, and protect the digital political space from risks that could affect party and institutional work.

Halaseh said the project comes at a time when political parties are playing an expanding role in public life, following the outcomes of political modernization, which have widened the space for political participation, particularly for youth and women.

He added that the cooperation reflects a partnership between national and international institutions to support political modernization and enhance the capacity of political actors to keep pace with digital transformations, contributing to a more institutionalized and effective party life in Jordan.

Halaseh noted that much of party work now takes place through digital platforms, official pages, and communication groups, making digital safety a core part of parties' institutional readiness and their ability to protect members, messaging, and public trust.

Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Development Research Center, Wessam El Beih, stressed the importance of studies and research in supporting the sustainability of party work. She said data protection and stronger institutional structures for political parties are essential to developing political work and improving its effectiveness.

Lina Momani, regional partnerships lead and expert on technology-facilitated violence against women at the SecDev Foundation, said digital harm is not confined to cyberspace, but also affects individuals' public and political participation.

Momani said digital safety has become part of personal safety and a prerequisite for effective political participation. She stressed the importance of clear policies, documentation, reporting, and response mechanisms, alongside technical protection and institutional support.

Sawsan Zaydeh, head of the Information and Research Center - King Hussein Foundation's research department, presented the project's objectives, proposed work mechanisms, and next steps. She said the initiative aims to strengthen political parties' digital security and improve their readiness to deal with cyber risks and challenges related to data and information protection.

Zaydeh said the project focuses on building the capacity of party leaders and staff in protecting digital accounts, using social media safely, and countering phishing, hacking attempts, and digital disinformation.

//Petra// AO