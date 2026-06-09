First Karabakh Voice Congress Brings Together Experts In Vocal Science

With the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the
1st Karabakh Voice Congress has been held at the Faculty of Arts of
Karabakh University, AzerNEWS reports.
The congress was organized jointly with several scientific
organizations, including the Azerbaijan Society of
Otorhinolaryngology, the Azerbaijan Society of Phoniatrics and
Speech Therapists, the European Union of Phoniatrics, as well as
the Turkish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck
Surgery, the Society of Voice, Speech and Swallowing Disorders, the
Professional Voice Society, and the Laryngology Society.
The aim of the event was to discuss various aspects of
professional voice production with local and international experts
(doctors and artists), to scientifically explore the features of
Azerbaijani music, mugham, and national vocal styles, and to
establish a common platform for future research.
Opening the event, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Turkar Gasimzade
provided information about the faculty's activities to the
participants. Afterwards, Professor Haldun Oguz, President of the
European Union of Phoniatrics, stressed the importance of the
scientific event and expressed his satisfaction, on behalf of all
colleagues, at being at Karabakh University.
The main topic of this year's first congress was dedicated to
various aspects of professional voice, lifelong healthy vocal
performance, and research opportunities in voice science.
The event continued with a concert featuring performances by the
Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University and artists from
Turkiye.
The congress brought together faculty members and students of
Karabakh University, and 35 phoniatrists, speech therapists, and
artists from scientific centers in Turkiye, the United States, and
Azerbaijan participated in the scientific program.
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