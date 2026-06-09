First Karabakh Voice Congress Brings Together Experts In Vocal Science

With the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the 1st Karabakh Voice Congress has been held at the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University, AzerNEWS reports.

The congress was organized jointly with several scientific organizations, including the Azerbaijan Society of Otorhinolaryngology, the Azerbaijan Society of Phoniatrics and Speech Therapists, the European Union of Phoniatrics, as well as the Turkish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, the Society of Voice, Speech and Swallowing Disorders, the Professional Voice Society, and the Laryngology Society.

The aim of the event was to discuss various aspects of professional voice production with local and international experts (doctors and artists), to scientifically explore the features of Azerbaijani music, mugham, and national vocal styles, and to establish a common platform for future research.

Opening the event, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Turkar Gasimzade provided information about the faculty's activities to the participants. Afterwards, Professor Haldun Oguz, President of the European Union of Phoniatrics, stressed the importance of the scientific event and expressed his satisfaction, on behalf of all colleagues, at being at Karabakh University.

The main topic of this year's first congress was dedicated to various aspects of professional voice, lifelong healthy vocal performance, and research opportunities in voice science.

The event continued with a concert featuring performances by the Faculty of Arts of Karabakh University and artists from Turkiye.

The congress brought together faculty members and students of Karabakh University, and 35 phoniatrists, speech therapists, and artists from scientific centers in Turkiye, the United States, and Azerbaijan participated in the scientific program.