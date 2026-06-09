Water Tower Research (WTR) Kicks Off WTR Insights And The Small Cap Showcase

June 9, 2026, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research () is pleased to announce today's kickoff of WTR Insights and The Small Cap Showcase in New York City, NY.

This one-day in-person event is designed to provide investors with direct access to company leadership teams and differentiated insights from innovative businesses across all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. The conference will feature presentations from approximately 20 companies operating within Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

Presenting companies: LifeVantage Corporation, Gevo, Inc., Select Water Solutions, Inc. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., First Phosphate Corp., BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc., Datavault AI Inc., Virtuix Holdings Inc., SOL Strategies, Inc., Prairie Operating Company, Clinch Resources Ltd., Our Bond, Inc., Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Bimergen Energy Corp., Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc., Scienture Holdings, Inc., Logistic Properties of the Americas, and Apyron, Inc.

There will be traditional 30-minute presentations and/or fireside chats hosted by Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research and senior corporate executives. These sessions will offer investors an in-depth look at each company's strategic direction, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Investors will also have an opportunity to engage further through one-on-one and small group meetings, enabling deeper discussion and direct interaction with participating companies.

We also want to acknowledge our sponsors for this event: The Money Channel, Lucosky Brookman, Kingswood, and The Wall Street Calendar. We appreciate their support for this event.

To access today's event and listen live, please click here.

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Strategies. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Contact Information:

Name: Water Tower Research LLC

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Job Title: WTR Events



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