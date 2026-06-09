Myseum.AI Announces Sponsorship And Panel Participation At Visual 1St 2026 Conference For Global Photo And Video Industry

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) or the“Company”), a privacy-first agentic AI and social media technology company, today announced its participation at Visual 1st 2026, an executive conference promoting innovation and partnerships in the photo and video industry. Visual 1st 2026 will take place September 29–30 in San Francisco, CA.

Myseum CEO Darin Myman will speak in a panel discussion titled 'Visuals for Connection - Transforming shared media into social glue.' There he will discuss Picture Party platform that enables users to create curated albums, build encrypted galleries with controlled access, personalize their content feeds, and organize collections within a broader digital ecosystem.

“The Visual 1st conference is the ideal networking event to showcase our flagship platform, Picture Party, a patented, next-generation instant social networking experience designed to make sharing easier, more fun, and more private,” Myman commented.“By keeping only the best parts of social media apps and stripping away everything else, users can take back their digital privacy and start sharing their social life the way it was meant to be shared. Picture Party is truly a game changer.”

Myseum is broadening the proprietary technology powering Picture Party and other offerings. Development is underway for privacy-first agentic-localized AI agents that assist in managing personal media such as photos, videos and messages, while maintaining privacy. The technology adapts to individual patterns and preferences to better assist the user while maintaining data integrity and encryption to ensure that user information is never shared with any other social platforms. The personalized AI assistant learns from the user's individual actions and never shares that information with traditional AI models.

About Visual 1st

Visual 1st is the leading executive conference dedicated to promoting innovation and partnerships within the global photo and video industry. Now in its 14th year, the annual event brings together a diverse community of executives and entrepreneurs, including leaders from photo and video software and app developers, camera and hardware manufacturers, photo print providers, social media platforms, and stock media companies.

About Inc.

Myseum (formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy-focused AI and social media technology company developing innovative platforms for secure digital sharing and storage. Its flagship platform, Picture Party, is a next-generation patented instant social networking experience designed to make it easier, more fun and private to share. The platform enables users to create curated albums, build encrypted galleries with controlled access, personalize their content feeds, and organize collections within a broader digital ecosystem. Picture Party by Myseum is currently available at the iOS App Store and Google Play, with a desktop version expected later this year. For more information, visit.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

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