Attention Select Medical Investors: Kaskela Law LLC Is Investigating The Proposed $16.50 Per Share Shareholder Buyout And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm To Protect Their Investment

On March 2, 2026, Select Medical announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment consortium at a price of $16.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Select Medical's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

“Kaskela Law is investigating this transaction to determine whether $16.50 per share provides Select Medical investors with sufficient consideration for their shares, when at the time the transaction was announced at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Select Medical's shares of $19.00 per share,” said firm founder D. Seamus Kaskela.“We encourage investors who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact us to explore their no-cost legal rights and options with respect to this proposed buyout.”

Select Medical shareholders are encouraged to contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esquire for a free consultation and to discuss their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at ..., or by filling out the firm's online form at:

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750



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