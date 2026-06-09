Basecamp Beeston Expands Nationwide To Support Military Children With“Comfort Critters” During Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a full-house Jacksonville launch, the initiative brings recordable stuffed animals with parents' voices to families across North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As military families across the United States navigate the emotional strain of deployment, Basecamp Beeston, led by Jennifer Beeston of Rate, is expanding nationally to provide children with a simple but powerful form of connection: stuffed animals embedded with voice recordings from deployed parents.

Following a sold-out launch event in Jacksonville, Florida, during the Month of the Military Child, the initiative expanded to key military communities in North Carolina and the National Capital Region. Co-founded by Beeston, the number one female VA loan officer in America, and EVP of National Sales at Rate, and Aimee Selix, who leads education initiatives for Team Beeston, the program addresses a growing, tangible need among military families by helping young children maintain emotional connections during long periods of separation.

At its core, Basecamp Beeston provides“Comfort Critters,” stuffed animals that play recorded messages from a deployed parent, giving children a tangible way to hear their parent's voice while their parent is away. Military deployments often create prolonged separation between parents and children, particularly impacting younger children who rely on routine and physical presence for emotional stability. Programs like Basecamp Beeston are designed to reduce anxiety during deployment, provide emotional continuity for children, and strengthen family connections despite distance. The overwhelming turnout in Jacksonville highlighted both demand and urgency for this type of support.

On April 15, the program deployed to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in collaboration with Operation Deploy Your Dress, Armed Services YMCA, and Blue Star Families, distributing Comfort Critters to local families. On April 17, the initiative traveled to Washington, D.C., for a military appreciation game at Nationals Park, where, in partnership with Blue Star Families and Association of the United States Army, Basecamp Beeston distributed bears to children across the region. The Washington, D.C. event was also at full capacity, reflecting strong community engagement and demand.

Originally launched in recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Basecamp Beeston is quickly evolving into a broader, ongoing support platform for military families. By partnering with organizations including American Legion, Blue Star Families, and AUSA, the initiative is building a scalable model for continued outreach.

“The energy from Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. made one thing clear: this is something families truly need,” said Beeston.“When a child can hear their parent's voice at any moment, it creates a sense of comfort that goes far beyond a toy. This is about connection. We will continue to expand and involve more and more of our loan officers, serving in communities nationwide, in this remarkable program.”

Rate is a leading fintech mortgage company dedicated to simplifying the home-buying process while supporting community-driven initiatives nationwide.

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Rate is not affiliated with Operation Deploy Your Dress, Armed Services YMCA, or Blue Star Families, nor does Rate sponsor or endorse Operation Deploy Your Dress, Armed Services YMCA, or Blue Star Families.

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