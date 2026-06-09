Flywire Partners With Scholarship America To Digitize Scholarship Disbursements Across U.S. Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flywire partners with the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship administrator to modernize the billion-dollar industry of scholarship disbursements

Flywire replicates its proven 529 digital delivery model to further embed across the student financial lifecycle

BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire ) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced a partnership with Scholarship America, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship administrator, to power electronic scholarship disbursements to students and institutions in the United States. Following an extensive evaluation, Scholarship America selected Flywire for its reach across nearly 1,000 U.S. higher education institutions and its proven track record digitizing 529 college savings plan disbursements - providing Scholarship America a partner with broad reach and infrastructure already in place from day one. Through the partnership, Flywire will help Scholarship America expand its digital disbursement capabilities, increasing ACH payments delivered directly to students and institutions, while reducing reliance on more than 110,000 paper checks issued annually.

Flywire's Proven Model, Applied at New Scale

The partnership replicates Flywire's successful 529 college savings plan disbursement model and applies automation to scholarship payments at significant scale to drive efficiency. In both cases, Flywire solves the same fundamental problem: eliminating paper checks that are slow, difficult to reconcile, and prone to delays that can block student registration and create administrative backlogs for institutions. The Flywire solution digitizes these flows end-to-end, posting disbursements directly into institutions' student systems and giving all parties real-time visibility into the 529 payment or scholarship award status.

With 529 disbursements, Flywire demonstrated it could eliminate a multi-step, manual process and replace it with a fully digital path to payment and reconciliation. Since launching the 529 solution, Flywire has delivered more than $9 billion in electronic 529 tuition payments directly to colleges and universities, across more than 800 institutions. The Scholarship America partnership extends that proven capability to a new, high-volume funding source, with the same streamlined institutional integration at its core.

Enabling More of the Student Financial Journey

The partnership brings together two organizations with complementary strengths across the student funding lifecycle at a time when affordability remains a growing concern for students and institutions worldwide. Combining Scholarship America's expertise in scholarship administration, donor stewardship, and student support with Flywire's global payment infrastructure and digital disbursement capabilities, the collaboration creates a more seamless scholarship experience for donors, institutions, and students alike. Together, the organizations are working to reduce friction in the student funding process, helping scholarship dollars reach recipients more efficiently and securely while maximizing their impact on student success.

The market opportunity is substantial. Scholarship America alone has distributed more than $6 billion in scholarships to over 3.5 million students since 1958. Each year, Scholarship America administers more than 1,350 unique scholarship programs on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, local governments, small businesses, foundations, and individual philanthropists. In 2025 alone, the organization awarded more than 100,000 students with $337 million in scholarships. By combining Scholarship America's scale and trusted relationships with Flywire's digital payment capabilities, the partnership has the potential to improve the student experience, helping scholarship funds reach recipients more quickly and efficiently while strengthening support for students throughout their educational journey.

“Scholarship America is committed to eliminating every possible barrier to educational success, and that includes the administrative friction of fund distribution,” said Mike Nylund, President & CEO of Scholarship America.“In evaluating a partner to modernize our disbursement process, Flywire's proven track record with 529 plans and their deep integration into the higher education ecosystem made them the clear choice. Providing a seamless digital experience, powered by Flywire, allows us to serve our students and institutional partners with the speed, transparency, and security they deserve.”

“Our partnership with Scholarship America represents a natural extension of our mission to solve the most complex payment challenges in higher education,” said Sharon Butler, Co-President of Global Education at Flywire.“By digitizing the manual, paper-based processes that have historically slowed down scholarship distribution, we are not only driving massive administrative efficiencies for institutions, but more importantly, we are ensuring students get the financial support they need, exactly when they need it. This further solidifies Flywire's role as an essential component of the student financial journey.”

Better Outcomes for Every Stakeholder

The shift to electronic payments delivers meaningful improvements across the board. Students receive funds faster and directly into their institutional accounts, eliminating delays to registration and billing. Built-in tracking tools give recipients real-time visibility into payment status. Scholarship sponsors gain enhanced reporting and fewer administrative issues. And institutions benefit from reduced back-office processing.

Resources



To learn more about Flywire's scholarship disbursement solution, visit here Flywire and Scholarship America will be hosting a webinar, Moving Beyond the Paper Check, on June 10th from 1-2 pm ET. To register live or watch the recording, sign up here.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

**Not including Flywire's Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship administrator, dedicated to eliminating barriers to educational success. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed more than $6 billion to over 3.5 million students, administering 1,350+ unique scholarship programs on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, foundations, and individual philanthropists. In 2025, Scholarship America awarded more than 100,000 students with $337 million in scholarships. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's education business, business strategy, expectations and plans, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at .The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contacts: Sarah King

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Masha Kahn

...

Flywire supports more than 5,100** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit