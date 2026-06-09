Super League Named U.S. Ad Sales Partner For Play.Works Connected Television Advergaming Inventory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Unlocks Premium, Audience-First Advergaming Units Across the World's Largest Portfolio of CTV Games and Video Channels

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, today announced a U.S. advertising sales partnership with Play, the world's largest Connected TV (CTV) games and gaming video content distributor. In this pioneering arrangement, Super League will collaborate with to offer iconic brands premium access to immersive, playable ad and rewarded video inventory deployed across a network reaching more than 100 million households.

With as a premier partner, Super League expands its strategic position as a category leader, enabling marketers to activate audiences who play video games, one of the largest and most under-monetized consumer segments in modern media. Together, the companies can offer solutions within a one-of-a-kind inventory set at the intersection of gaming, video streaming and interactive entertainment.

has built something remarkable - a scaled, brand-safe corner of Connected TV where audiences play and interact. That kind of purposeful attention is exactly what our brand partners want: verifiable actions that prove a target audience is connecting with their content and messaging,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Super League.“We're honored and grateful to be U.S. advergaming partner. Differentiated inventory like this simply doesn't exist anywhere else, further widening what we can do for the brands we serve.”

A New Category of CTV Advertising

The platform merges immersive gaming, video-on-demand content, and premium Connected TV inventory into an active environment where audiences play, compete and spend significant time with branded experiences on the world's largest screen. Games on the platform average more than 19 minutes of session time per user, while the network delivers more than 150 million monthly ad impressions with a 95% view-through-rate (VTR).

Through this partnership, Super League will bring Playable CTV inventory to U.S. advertisers as a fully managed media solution, helping brands connect with highly desirable audiences through measurable, hands-on experiences.

“Super League understands gaming audiences and the power of playable media better than anyone in the ad sales business. Their team will bring the right brand conversations to our platform - partners who want to meet audiences in an environment where they're leaning forward, not leaning back. We couldn't ask for a better U.S. representative to bring our advergaming inventory to market.” - Oz Avni, Chief Operating Officer,

Why Playable CTV, Why Now

Playable CTV advertising answers a mounting problem on CTV - fragmented attention and passive viewing - by turning the biggest screen in the house into a place to play. The audience doesn't just watch - they participate while holding their TV controllers, competing with family members and friends, and returning to titles daily. That daily habit gives brands a contextual setting that passive video cannot replicate.

For Super League's brand partners, this unique offering comes at a perfect moment in the media landscape: the convergence of massive audience attention and advanced advertising technology on CTV. As global ad spend for traditional linear TV collapses to just 12% of total ad spend, CTV is set to command over 40% of the market by 2030, fueling a thriving $51 billion U.S. market by 2029 (source: eMarketer ). That shift, driven by programmatic buying, opens the door for advertisers of all sizes to put their brands in front of high-value audiences through measurable Playable CTV units.

The partnership positions Super League as the authoritative gateway for U.S. brands to activate multiple key audience segments at scale in an entirely new way. continued IP expansion - including the recent launch of Space Invaders and Family Feud with multiplayer and mobile-as-controller features - signals a roadmap built for deeper brand integration and reliable outcomes.

For information on campaign opportunities, contact Super League's sales team or visit .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

About

is a leading Connected TV games and video distributor, operating across major entertainment platforms including Samsung, Vizio, LG, Roku, Fire TV, Comcast, Sky, and Cox. With more than 250 games, 150+ AVOD apps, and 2 live TV channels, reaches hundreds of millions of households worldwide.

The company partners with leading entertainment brands, including Atari, Bandai Namco, Nickelodeon, Sony, and others, to bring interactive gaming and entertainment experiences to Connected TV audiences.

operates the world's largest portfolio of Connected TV games alongside a growing network of gaming-focused AVOD channels featuring content from many of the world's most recognizable gaming creators and entertainment brands. This combination of interactive gameplay and premium video content creates a unique advertising environment unavailable elsewhere in television.

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