Lincad Celebrates 40 Years Of Delivering Mission-Critical Power Solutions To Defence Customers Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lincad, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of bespoke batteries, chargers and associated technology, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of innovation, engineering excellence and support for defence customers around the world. Family owned and run, Lincad is proud of its heritage as one of the only sovereign battery technology companies within the UK.

Founded in 1986, Lincad has spent four decades developing high-performance power solutions for military and specialist applications, becoming a trusted supplier to defence organisations worldwide. The company supplies to the UK Ministry of Defence, Tier 1 UK defence primes and other global military customers, supporting equipment operating across all domains.

Lincad's products are used across a broad range of applications. Man-worn soldier systems powered by Lincad include communications, surveillance, navigation and targeting equipment. Lincad also powers larger assets such as electronic countermeasures equipment, artillery location and pointing systems, and provides electrification for specialist defence platforms, including drones and UAVs. The company's bespoke power solutions provide dependable performance in some of the world's most demanding operational environments. Lincad's products continue to play critical roles in supporting operational success worldwide.

Lincad works closely with customers to develop tailored power systems, taking projects from initial concept design through to final production. The company's experienced engineering team possesses extensive knowledge of a wide range of cell chemistry technologies, battery management systems and mechanical design, enabling it to identify and develop the optimal solution for each application.

Lincad's reputation for quality, innovation and customer focus has been built through continuous investment in technology, strong relationships with global supply chain partners and a commitment to understanding each customer's unique operational requirements. This approach has enabled the company to establish long-standing relationships with defence organisations around the world.

Peter Slade, Joint Managing Director of Lincad, said:

“Reaching this 40-year milestone is a proud moment for everyone at Lincad. Over the years, we have established ourselves as a trusted supplier to leading defence organisations. Our success has been built on innovation, engineering excellence and an unwavering commitment to the end user, providing power solutions for personnel working in the most demanding environments.

As we celebrate this achievement, we would like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers and other partners for their continued support and trust. Their contribution has been instrumental to our success. While we are proud of our heritage, we remain firmly focused on the future, continuing to invest in new technologies and capabilities that will enable us to support defence and other specialist applications for many years to come.”

Janet Rowe, Joint Managing Director of Lincad, added:

“This anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the company and to recognise the strong foundations that have been built over the years. Lincad's reputation has been earned through the dedication of our people, our commitment to quality and our ability to adapt to change and to the evolving requirements of our customers.

As battery technology continues to advance, we see significant opportunities ahead. We remain committed to investing in future innovation to support our business both in the UK and internationally. The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to building on our success.”

Looking ahead, Lincad is well positioned to support the next generation of defence capabilities. The global defence battery market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by increasing defence spending and the growing demand for advanced power solutions for modern warfare.

As Lincad celebrates 40 years of innovation, the company remains focused on the future. With a growing international customer base and a commitment to engineering excellence, Lincad is well positioned for continued growth.

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