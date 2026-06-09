Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Land Port Management System

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a Land Port Management System (LPMS) to improve border and internal security, underscoring the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's promise to secure the frontier and promote cross-border trade.

Calling the creation of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) an outcome of a recommendation made in a report, Home Minister Shah said that Prime Minister Modi's vision has not only made it a first layer of security but also as an agency that makes trade easier and more secure.

"It has also acted as a bridge of connectivity between people on both sides. It has added a new dimension to the concept of how land ports can function. We have also linked how land ports can become ambassadors of our culture and heritage," he added.

An official statement said that the LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across land ports into a unified system.

"It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports," the statement added.

This initiative underscores the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government's commitment to smart border management, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and security in cross-border trade and passenger movement through technology-driven solutions, an official statement said.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated the newly-developed stakeholder accommodation facilities at the Dawki (Meghalaya) and Srimantapur (Tripura) Land Ports, further reinforcing infrastructure support for border security personnel and other valuable stakeholders.

The launch of LPMS marked a landmark step in India's journey towards modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation's strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

"As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency," it added.

"The system introduces end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, payments, tracking, and single-window clearances," it said.

Fully integrated with key national platforms such as Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE), Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), and the motor vehicle ecosystem, LPMS will enable interoperable, efficient, and transparent border management.

"The LPAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs' Department of Border Management, is responsible for developing and managing land ports to facilitate trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation," the statement said.

At present, the LPAI operates 15 land ports across India's international borders: Attari (Punjab) and Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) along the India–Pakistan border; Rupaidiha (Uttar Pradesh), Raxaul (Bihar) and Jogbani (Bihar) along the India–Nepal border; Darranga (Assam) along the India–Bhutan border; Petrapole (West Bengal), Dawki (Meghalaya), Sutarkandi, Golakganj and Mankachar (Assam), Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom (Tripura) along the India–Bangladesh border; and Moreh (Manipur) along the India–Myanmar border.