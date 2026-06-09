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China Expands Space Capabilities with Successful Dual-Satellite Launch
(MENAFN) China successfully placed two satellites into orbit on Tuesday following a launch aboard a Zhuque-2E Y6 carrier rocket, according to state-run media reports.
The rocket lifted off at 4:23 p.m. local time (0823 GMT) from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China. Officials confirmed that the mission proceeded as planned and both satellites were successfully deployed into their designated orbits.
The payload included two satellites identified as Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02. Chinese authorities reported that both spacecraft reached orbit successfully following separation from the launch vehicle.
The launch was carried out using the Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket, which is part of a commercially developed rocket series designed to support satellite deployment missions.
The successful mission adds to China’s ongoing efforts to expand its space launch capabilities and strengthen its commercial space sector.
The rocket lifted off at 4:23 p.m. local time (0823 GMT) from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China. Officials confirmed that the mission proceeded as planned and both satellites were successfully deployed into their designated orbits.
The payload included two satellites identified as Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02. Chinese authorities reported that both spacecraft reached orbit successfully following separation from the launch vehicle.
The launch was carried out using the Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket, which is part of a commercially developed rocket series designed to support satellite deployment missions.
The successful mission adds to China’s ongoing efforts to expand its space launch capabilities and strengthen its commercial space sector.
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