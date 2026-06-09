Palisade Bio To Present On The Potential Of PALI-2108 For Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease At New York Academy Of Sciences Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to highlight fibrostenotic Crohn's disease biology and the potential of a locally bioactivated PDE4 inhibitor prodrug approach

Denver, CO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, once-daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed for targeted delivery to the terminal ileum and colon, today announced Mitchell Jones, MD, PhD, President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the New York Academy of Sciences (“NYAS”) symposium, Molecular Pathways and Cellular Players in the Resolution of Organ Fibrosis, taking place on June 9, 2026, in New York, NY.

The symposium brings together leading experts from academia, industry and clinical research to explore advances in fibrosis biology, emerging multiomic insights and the development of novel therapeutic approaches across a range of fibrotic diseases.

Dr. Jones' presentation, titled“Locally Bioactivated PDE4 Inhibitor Prodrug for the Treatment of Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease (FSCD),” will discuss the significant unmet need associated with FSCD, the biological mechanisms underlying intestinal fibrosis and the potential role of locally bioactivated PDE4 inhibition as a novel therapeutic approach.

“Fibrosis remains one of the most significant challenges facing patients with Crohn's disease, yet there are currently no approved therapies specifically designed to address FSCD,” said Mitchell Jones, MD, PhD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio.“We are honored to participate in this important scientific meeting and look forward to contributing to the broader discussion surrounding fibrosis biology and emerging therapeutic strategies.”

The presentation will also highlight the scientific rationale supporting PALI-2108, Palisade's locally bioactivated PDE4 inhibitor prodrug. In addition, Dr. Jones will discuss preclinical findings supporting PDE4 inhibition as a potential strategy for modulating key inflammatory and fibrotic pathways implicated in FSCD.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its differentiated prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into better, safer oral therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company's lead program, PALI-2108, is a once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to be selectively bioactivated in the ileum and colon, initiating targeted PDE4 inhibition at sites of disease while enabling systemic distribution of the active drug. PALI-2108 has demonstrated positive results in a Phase 1a and two Phase 1b clinical trials, including studies in ulcerative colitis (UC) and FSCD.

Palisade is now advancing towards Phase 2 clinical studies in UC and Crohn's disease. For more information, please go to .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the potential mechanisms of action and therapeutic benefits of PALI-2108 for the treatment of FSCD and UC and plans for and timing of regulatory submissions and approvals, clinical trials and efficacy readouts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's reliance on PALI-2108, and its early stage of clinical development; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, clinical response and efficacy, dosing or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials with a limited number of patients, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving the Company's product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; and other factors that are described in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2026, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

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