Govt Undertaking All Precautions To Conduct Error-Free NEET Re-Exam, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that the various ministries of the Central government are undertaking all possible precautions to ensure that the NEET-UG re-examination is conducted without any irregularities. He added that the Chief Ministers and administration of all states are also cooperating.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, following alleged discrepancies in the earlier May 3 examination.

Speaking to reporters after a visit at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, Pradhan said: "Today I had personally come at the NTA headquarters to review the preparations of the exam. This time we have taken greater precaution in the confidentiality of all departments who are involved right from setting of the question paper to the papers reaching its designated centres."

He noted that a high-level meeting between secretaries of the concerned departments has taken place under the leadership of the Union Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan.

"I have also written to the Chief Ministers of all states. The CMs are cooperating with us, particularly in those states which require especial attention," Pradhan said.

He added that the Chief Ministers of several states have also held meetings with the respective District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, in the presence of the respective Director Generals and chief secretaries.

"NTA Director General attends those meetings virtually," he said.

The Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will also hold a high-level meeting regarding the preparations in the coming days, Pradhan added.

The Union Education Minister said: "New officials have been bought into the NTA to strengthen its structure."

He added that whether it is the MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) or the Home Ministry, everybody has been brought together for various preparations including to counter cyber challenges.

"I have full faith that this time the NTA will be successful in conducting the exam in 551 cities," Pradhan said while expressing confidence.

Addressing the aspirants, the Union Education Minister added: "We assure you that this time NEET will be conducted without any irregularities. I would also like to assure you that this time the results of the examination will be declared on time so that students' learning is not affected and there is not much loss of time."

Responding to questions over the challenges of conducting the exam, Pradhan said: "Challenges have persisted earlier, and this time too there are challenges. All the senior leadership are keeping a close watch on the situation. All the Chief Ministers are also cooperating. I am confident that we will carry this responsibility to completion."

"I have met the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh), and I will also meet the Health Minister (JP Nadda) of the country. The Finance Ministry is also keeping a close watch on the situation," he added.

Union Minister Pradhan said: "The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself has taken responsibility. He wants to ensure that the children of the country are reassured through this entire administrative system. We will not repeat the mistakes that have happened."

Regarding the arrests made in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the Union Education Minister said: "The investigation into this matter is currently underway. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into what irregularities took place and where."

He urged for strict punishment of those arrested in the case, through a speedy trial in a fast-track court.

"The accused should also be given exemplary punishment," Pradhan said.

Referring to the exam paper setters who have been arrested in the case, the Union Education Minister added: "All those people who had an agreement with us, have breached their commitment and trust."

"We have given responsibility to NTA to review the legal initiatives of the matter, whether a case of civil liability can also be lodged against them. The NTA is taking legal consultations on this," Pradhan said.