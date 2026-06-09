Hyderabad Rains: Hyderabad Drenched As Monsoon Triggers Heavy Rain And Traffic Chaos

Hyderabad Rains: The southwest monsoon has intensified across Telangana, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. Hyderabad witnessed one of its heaviest showers of the season, causing waterlogging, traffic congestion

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for June 10 across four Telangana districts - Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal. The southwest monsoon entered the state on June 8 and is expected to advance further over the next few days.

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According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across all 33 districts of Telangana. Hyderabad is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate showers and isolated heavy spells, particularly during the evening and night.

Several parts of Hyderabad were lashed by torrential rain, including Kukatpally, Miyapur, Secunderabad, Chandanagar, Cyberabad, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Hitech City, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Nampally and Abids.

The rain arrived suddenly during the evening rush hour, catching many commuters off guard. Dark clouds covered the city and daylight quickly faded, creating near-nighttime conditions by early evening. Heavy showers, thunder and lightning led to waterlogging on roads, making travel difficult and slowing traffic movement across the city.

The heaviest impact was felt in Cyberabad, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Hitech City, where major traffic snarls left office-goers stranded for long periods. Strong winds further worsened conditions, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to navigate the roads.

Weather experts have warned that this may only be the beginning of an active monsoon phase. More rain-bearing cloud systems are moving towards Telangana and could bring additional heavy rainfall over the next three days. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions during periods of intense rain and strong winds.