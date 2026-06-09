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Amazon announces agreement with Corning to boost U.S. fibre optics manufacturing, creating 1,000 advanced manufacturing jobs in North Carolina
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 9, 2026 - Today, Amazon announced a multibillion-dollar agreement with Corning Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of advanced glass and fibre optic technology, to supply the optical fibre, cable, and connectivity solutions that power Amazon's expanding data centre infrastructure across the United States. The investment will create 1,000 new, highly skilled jobs at Corning's manufacturing facilities across North Carolina, and support hundreds of additional construction jobs to expand Corning’s facilities.
Through the agreement, Amazon will work with Corning on a new program that will expand its Fibre Optic Technician Training Program with Catawba Valley Community College to train students for careers in fibre optic manufacturing and related technical roles. The program provides hands-on education and courses that will increase the talent pool and offer pathways to high-paying technical roles. The efforts will help strengthen the domestic supply chain and U.S. manufacturing base while serving the region and state to help expand residential and commercial fibre densification efforts.
"Amazon's investments in North Carolina have created more than 26,000 jobs across the state. This multibillion-dollar agreement with Corning continues that commitment, channeling investment into American manufacturing and creating 1,000 new jobs at their facilities near our data centres," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. "We're also partnering to train North Carolinians for highly skilled roles in fibre optics and fusion splicing. These long-term investments create long-term careers and real opportunity in the communities where we operate."
Investing in North Carolina
This agreement with Corning is in addition to Amazon’s plans, announced last year, to invest $10 billion in North Carolina to expand cloud computing infrastructure. It builds on the more than $20 billion Amazon has invested in North Carolina since 2010, creating over 26,000 jobs spanning logistics, cloud infrastructure, and renewable energy across the Tar Heel State.
“Every day, North Carolina is proving that American manufacturing and cutting-edge technology go hand in hand. This multibillion-dollar agreement, between Amazon and Corning, will create 1,000 family-sustaining jobs for hardworking North Carolinians while also strengthening the critical infrastructure of the U.S. supply chain. This partnership further proves that North Carolina is the number one state in the country for American businesses to invest, build, and grow. As a leading voice in the Senate for workforce development and American manufacturing, I am proud that we are continuing to capitalise on that momentum in North Carolina,” said U.S. Senator Ted Budd.
Powering data centres, creating jobs, and fueling economic growth
Amazon's data centres power the services millions of people and businesses rely on every day, from hospitals and emergency services to streaming entertainment and AI innovation. Corning's fibre optics are a critical part of that infrastructure, and together, these investments help fuel the U.S. economic engine.
"This agreement with Amazon represents a significant milestone for Corning and for American manufacturing," said Wendell Weeks - chairman, CEO, and president of Corning. "For 175 years, Corning has pioneered the technologies that connect people and transform industries. Amazon's investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base."
Amazon’s long-term commitment to North Carolina goes beyond direct investments and jobs created in the state. Through workforce development, Career Choice, and upskilling programs, Amazon has already provided practical training for nearly 7,000 people in North Carolina, helping to open new pathways for higher-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.
In the last decade, Amazon has contributed more than $72 million to charities and organisations supporting local needs across North Carolina, with $10 million provided in 2025 alone to 26 local community partners. This includes contributions like $1.5 million to enhance public safety services for southeastern Hamlet and surrounding Richmond County communities by funding a new fire substation that is expected to lower emergency response times and homeowner insurance premiums.
Through the agreement, Amazon will work with Corning on a new program that will expand its Fibre Optic Technician Training Program with Catawba Valley Community College to train students for careers in fibre optic manufacturing and related technical roles. The program provides hands-on education and courses that will increase the talent pool and offer pathways to high-paying technical roles. The efforts will help strengthen the domestic supply chain and U.S. manufacturing base while serving the region and state to help expand residential and commercial fibre densification efforts.
"Amazon's investments in North Carolina have created more than 26,000 jobs across the state. This multibillion-dollar agreement with Corning continues that commitment, channeling investment into American manufacturing and creating 1,000 new jobs at their facilities near our data centres," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. "We're also partnering to train North Carolinians for highly skilled roles in fibre optics and fusion splicing. These long-term investments create long-term careers and real opportunity in the communities where we operate."
Investing in North Carolina
This agreement with Corning is in addition to Amazon’s plans, announced last year, to invest $10 billion in North Carolina to expand cloud computing infrastructure. It builds on the more than $20 billion Amazon has invested in North Carolina since 2010, creating over 26,000 jobs spanning logistics, cloud infrastructure, and renewable energy across the Tar Heel State.
“Every day, North Carolina is proving that American manufacturing and cutting-edge technology go hand in hand. This multibillion-dollar agreement, between Amazon and Corning, will create 1,000 family-sustaining jobs for hardworking North Carolinians while also strengthening the critical infrastructure of the U.S. supply chain. This partnership further proves that North Carolina is the number one state in the country for American businesses to invest, build, and grow. As a leading voice in the Senate for workforce development and American manufacturing, I am proud that we are continuing to capitalise on that momentum in North Carolina,” said U.S. Senator Ted Budd.
Powering data centres, creating jobs, and fueling economic growth
Amazon's data centres power the services millions of people and businesses rely on every day, from hospitals and emergency services to streaming entertainment and AI innovation. Corning's fibre optics are a critical part of that infrastructure, and together, these investments help fuel the U.S. economic engine.
"This agreement with Amazon represents a significant milestone for Corning and for American manufacturing," said Wendell Weeks - chairman, CEO, and president of Corning. "For 175 years, Corning has pioneered the technologies that connect people and transform industries. Amazon's investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base."
Amazon’s long-term commitment to North Carolina goes beyond direct investments and jobs created in the state. Through workforce development, Career Choice, and upskilling programs, Amazon has already provided practical training for nearly 7,000 people in North Carolina, helping to open new pathways for higher-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.
In the last decade, Amazon has contributed more than $72 million to charities and organisations supporting local needs across North Carolina, with $10 million provided in 2025 alone to 26 local community partners. This includes contributions like $1.5 million to enhance public safety services for southeastern Hamlet and surrounding Richmond County communities by funding a new fire substation that is expected to lower emergency response times and homeowner insurance premiums.
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