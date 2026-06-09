Azerbaijan Moves Toward NFC And Tokenized Instant Payments - Official
Mahmudov noted that after the introduction of NFC technology, especially after the activation of "Apple Pay" and similar solutions, "P2P" (person-to-person) transfers via QR technology already seem to be a waste of time to some extent. According to him, although in international practice there is integration of NFC, "Bluetooth" or token solutions into instant payment systems, this approach hasn't yet been globalized due to certain restrictions imposed by smartphone manufacturers.
Nevertheless, the CBA official emphasized that this issue is included in the institution's action plan (scope).--
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