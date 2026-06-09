Azerbaijan Moves Toward NFC And Tokenized Instant Payments - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The implementation of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology and tokenization in the instant payment system (IPS) is on the agenda, Deputy Director of the Payment Systems and Products Development Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Ramil Mahmudov said at the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

Mahmudov noted that after the introduction of NFC technology, especially after the activation of "Apple Pay" and similar solutions, "P2P" (person-to-person) transfers via QR technology already seem to be a waste of time to some extent. According to him, although in international practice there is integration of NFC, "Bluetooth" or token solutions into instant payment systems, this approach hasn't yet been globalized due to certain restrictions imposed by smartphone manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the CBA official emphasized that this issue is included in the institution's action plan (scope).

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