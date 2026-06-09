Russians Launch Airstrike On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Seven Injured
"The enemy attacked with a guided aerial bomb. Seven people were injured. Three of them were hospitalized. A 47-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man are in serious condition," the statement said.
Several apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. A local sports school was also hit.Read also: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 15, including three children
Earlier reports said that two people were injured in the Nikopol district over the past day. A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 43-year-old injured man will receive outpatient treatment. A woman was also wounded in the Pavlohrad district.
Photo: Regional Military Administration
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