Russians Launch Airstrike On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"The enemy attacked with a guided aerial bomb. Seven people were injured. Three of them were hospitalized. A 47-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man are in serious condition," the statement said.

Several apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. A local sports school was also hit.

Russian drone attack oninjures 15, including three children

Earlier reports said that two people were injured in the Nikopol district over the past day. A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 43-year-old injured man will receive outpatient treatment. A woman was also wounded in the Pavlohrad district.

Photo: Regional Military Administration