Associate Professor of Textile Science, Oklahoma State University

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Dr. Sumit Mandal is an Associate Professor of Textile Science at Oklahoma State University (OSU), advancing the university's land-grant mission of teaching, research, and service through innovative, impact-driven scholarship and student mentorship. His work integrates nanotextiles, functional materials, and protective clothing technologies to address critical challenges in human health, safety, and environmental resilience. A Canada Killam Laureate with extensive international academic and research experience across Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, India, and the United States, Dr. Mandal brings a truly global perspective to research and education. He previously served as Assistant Professor at Pearl Academy, affiliated with Nottingham Trent University (UK), and as a Postdoctoral Scientist at Empa – Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology. He also serves on the editorial boards of five leading international journals, demonstrating sustained global research leadership. His achievements have been recognized with the International Textile and Apparel Association (ITAA) Rising Star Award, OSU Distinguished Early Career Faculty Award, and the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences (CEHS) Marguerite Scruggs Award, along with international honors including the Hind Rattan Award and Nelson Mandela Leadership Award. Dr. Mandal's research advances nanotextile-enabled protective systems, including innovations in wildland fire protective clothing that improve firefighter safety and thermal comfort. His work on particulate protective clothing for cancer prevention focuses on reducing harmful exposure risks, translating scientific discovery into solutions that protect frontline responders and communities. Through student-centered teaching, interdisciplinary collaboration, and service-oriented innovation, he continues to expand the global impact of textile science while preparing future leaders and advancing OSU's mission of knowledge in service to society.



2024–present Associate Professor, Oklahoma State University, USA

–present Postdoctoral Scientists, Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, Swiss Institute of Technology, Switzerland 2019–2024 Assistant Professor, Oklahoma State University, USA



2016 University of Alberta, Canada, PhD

2009 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, MS 2001 University of Calcultta, India, B. Tech

ExperienceEducationHonours

Killam Laureate, Distinguish Early Career Award