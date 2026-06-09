Philadelphia's 2026 Sports Calendar Is Packed But Fans Are Being Priced Out

MENAFN - The Conversation) Sports have been part of America's big birthday celebrations in Philadelphia dating back to the Centennial Exposition of 1876, which featured an international regatta and helped establish Philadelphia as a global center for rowing.

During the bicentennial festivities in 1976, the NHL, NBA and MLB all held their all-star games in Philadelphia, along with the NCAA Men's Final Four. The city also hosted an exhibition between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Soviet Red Army hockey team, as well as the annual Army-Navy game.

For the semiquincentennial events in 2026, which have been branded America 250, Philadelphia is an epicenter of sports again.

This kicked off with the PGA Championship in May. Soon, the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, golf's U.S. Amateur Championship and the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, which comes back after a 10-year hiatus, will also descend upon the city.

As a researcher who studies and teaches about sports and the economics of fandom, I see the events coming to Philadelphia for America 250 as an opportunity to reflect on the growing financial inaccessibility of sports.

If excitement over these events feels reserved, it might be because so many Philadelphians have been priced out of them.

Live sports events are more unaffordable

Early signs of Philadelphia sports fans opting out of the growing unaffordability of sporting events came during the PGA Championship.

The tournament took place at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) outside of Philadelphia. Prices to attend ranged from about US$79 for an early-week practice round to $299 for the third and fourth rounds. An all-inclusive ticket cost $1,433.

The tournament sold out nearly a year ago, but as the event approached, tickets on the resale market were being sold below face value. This shows both the impact on fan's direct access to tickets and potential cooling of the resale market and fans.

With the first 2026 World Cup match approaching, thousands of tickets to U.S. matches remain unsold. These include group stage – or early tournament – matches featuring the U.S. team. A select number of $60 tickets were made available to national soccer federations for supporters, but the lowest price for tickets available to the general public for a group stage match in Philadelphia is $380.

While Philadelphia, unlike other U.S. cities, has not further inflated fans' expenses by price gouging on public transportation and hotels, the costs are still too high for many if not most sports fans to afford.

Ticket prices, combined with a political climate not conducive to attracting international fans, has led to slower than expected sales for U.S. matches. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, FIFA has canceled up to 70% of the hotel reservations it had made in Philadelphia and other U.S. host cities.

A $6 All-Star Game ticket in 1976

Back in 1976, ticket prices for the all-star games and the Flyers' exhibition topped out at $15. That's the equivalent of about $88 today when adjusted for inflation.

Some tickets, like for the 1976 MLB All-Star Game, sold for as low as $6, or the equivalent of $35 today.

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, however, range from $220 to $700 and are currently available only to full-season ticket holders. That's just to attend the game. Fans who also want to attend the Home Run Derby or other events will have to pay more.

Adjusted for inflation, the cheapest MLB All-Star Game ticket today costs more than three times the highest-priced ticket cost 50 years ago.

Why tickets prices have soared

There are a number of reasons ticket prices for live events, including sports, have skyrocketed. The monopolistic practices of venue operator Live Nation, and its subsidiary Ticketmaster have contributed to this increase. In addition to service fees, Live Nation uses dynamic pricing, which raises ticket prices based on demand throughout the sale period.

The resale market is another contributing factor. Brokers and individual resellers use multiple accounts and artificial intelligence to snatch up tickets before fans can, and then resell them at a higher cost to make a profit.

Sports teams also continue to test the market and push ticket prices higher.

And finally, the size and composition of stadiums has changed dramatically in the past half-century in a way that leaves fewer affordable tickets for fans.

For example, Veterans Stadium, which opened in 1971 and served as the home for both the Philadelphia Eagles football team and the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team for over 30 years, offered more affordable tickets than the current Philadelphia stadiums. The Eagles moved into Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, and although it has a capacity slightly larger than the Vet, it has fewer seats when the luxury boxes are taken into account. In 2004 the Phillies moved into Citizens Bank Park, which featured nearly 20,000 fewer seats and an expanded club section.

Parking, hot dogs and beers add up

Beyond ticket prices, the entire fan experience also costs significantly more today.

In 1976, it cost $2 to park at Veterans Stadium. That equates to about $12 today. Standard parking for a Phillies game is now $30, and $50 for an Eagles game.

For the World Cup, parking passes are listed at between $115 and $155 for the group stage and $165 for the knockout stage. On the resale market, some parking passes are listed at over $600 for a single game.

Stadium concessions have also dramatically risen. A beer cost fans $1 in 1976 – the equivalent of $6 in today's prices. Today a stadium beer in Philadelphia costs between $11.25 and $18. A hot dog back then cost about 75 cents, compared to $7-$10 today, with an expanding menu of food options costing $20 or more.

With tickets, parking and food, a family of four can expect to spend over $2,000 to attend an Eagles game.

Stadium upgrades lead to fewer cheap seats

Modern stadiums and arenas typically have a 25-year lifespan before they undergo a major renovation or teams decide to build a new stadium. All three venues at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia are either undergoing or considering a major renovation or new construction.

The Sixers, Flyers and the new WNBA franchise are preparing to begin construction on a new stadium as a part of a larger $2.5 billion redevelopment plan at the complex. Citizens Bank Park is undergoing a $600 million renovation, while the Eagles are considering whether they will renovate Lincoln Financial Field or build a new stadium that could conceivably host the Super Bowl and more major events. It's likely these renovations will usher in even more luxury boxes and another jump in ticket prices for Philadelphia sports fans.

Read more of our stories about Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, or sign up for our Philadelphia newsletter on Substack.