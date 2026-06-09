403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak update | Key figures and operational context | 8 June 2026
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 9, 2026/APO Group/ -- As of 8 June 2026, the Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has reached 608 confirmed cases and 102 deaths, representing a case fatality ratio of 16.7%. Transmission is concentrated in the DRC, particularly in Ituri Province, which accounts for 560 cases, or 94.6% of the country’s total caseload. Uganda has reported 19 cumulative cases and no new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.
In the DRC, 45 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, all in Ituri, with the highest numbers in Mongbwalu, Rwampara and Bunia. The epidemic curve shows intense transmission, with a peak in late May. Contact tracing is uneven, with follow-up rates ranging from 78% in Bunia to 0% in some health zones, weakening containment efforts.
The response is facing significant operational constraints. Health facilities in several affected areas are in poor condition and often lack potable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment and decontamination supplies. Poor roads, insecurity and shortages of ambulances and hearses are slowing access and response operations. Staffing pressures are also growing, with some health workers unpaid or without incentives.
Community trust is a critical challenge. Misinformation and a viral audio message following the death of a doctor have fuelled fear and distrust of treatment centres. There have also been reports of resistance to hygiene measures and decontamination in some communities, as well as incidents of mob violence.
At points of entry, more than 23,000 travellers were screened in Ituri in the last 24 hours, and more than 14,000 were screened in Uganda. Uganda has temporarily closed non-essential travel with the DRC for four weeks. Despite Africa CDC and WHO guidance, 18 countries globally have introduced travel restrictions or screening measures.
The immediate priorities are to strengthen community engagement and risk communication, fast-track multidisciplinary rapid response teams to high-risk areas, close infection prevention and safe burial gaps, improve surveillance and contact follow-up, and secure safe access for medical teams in insecure areas.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
In the DRC, 45 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, all in Ituri, with the highest numbers in Mongbwalu, Rwampara and Bunia. The epidemic curve shows intense transmission, with a peak in late May. Contact tracing is uneven, with follow-up rates ranging from 78% in Bunia to 0% in some health zones, weakening containment efforts.
The response is facing significant operational constraints. Health facilities in several affected areas are in poor condition and often lack potable water, incinerators, personal protective equipment and decontamination supplies. Poor roads, insecurity and shortages of ambulances and hearses are slowing access and response operations. Staffing pressures are also growing, with some health workers unpaid or without incentives.
Community trust is a critical challenge. Misinformation and a viral audio message following the death of a doctor have fuelled fear and distrust of treatment centres. There have also been reports of resistance to hygiene measures and decontamination in some communities, as well as incidents of mob violence.
At points of entry, more than 23,000 travellers were screened in Ituri in the last 24 hours, and more than 14,000 were screened in Uganda. Uganda has temporarily closed non-essential travel with the DRC for four weeks. Despite Africa CDC and WHO guidance, 18 countries globally have introduced travel restrictions or screening measures.
The immediate priorities are to strengthen community engagement and risk communication, fast-track multidisciplinary rapid response teams to high-risk areas, close infection prevention and safe burial gaps, improve surveillance and contact follow-up, and secure safe access for medical teams in insecure areas.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment