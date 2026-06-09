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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live at Five Iron Golf Dubai
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 8 June 2026: Football fans looking for a vibrant indoor destination to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dubai can head to Five Iron Golf Dubai, the region’s leading sports and entertainment venue, where the tournament will be screened live across the venue’s big screens.
Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Five Iron Golf Dubai brings together live sport, food, drinks and entertainment under one roof, making it an ideal spot for fans to gather with friends, colleagues and fellow supporters throughout the tournament.
Guests can watch the action at the recently renovated Dirty Birdie Sports Bar, enjoy a full food and beverage menu, and make the most of Five Iron’s signature simulator experience before or after the match. Groups can also watch games from the venue’s private simulator bays, where large screens create a theatre-style viewing experience for up to 10 guests in each bay.
Spanning more than 32,000 square feet, Five Iron Golf Dubai is the largest Five Iron venue in the world and offers a lively indoor setting for football fans looking to escape the summer heat while enjoying the biggest tournament in world football.
Whether it’s a post-work match, a weekend fixture or a full day out with friends, Five Iron Golf Dubai offers a relaxed and energetic setting to watch the World Cup, enjoy great food and drinks, and experience one of Dubai’s most distinctive sports and entertainment venues.
Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Five Iron Golf Dubai brings together live sport, food, drinks and entertainment under one roof, making it an ideal spot for fans to gather with friends, colleagues and fellow supporters throughout the tournament.
Guests can watch the action at the recently renovated Dirty Birdie Sports Bar, enjoy a full food and beverage menu, and make the most of Five Iron’s signature simulator experience before or after the match. Groups can also watch games from the venue’s private simulator bays, where large screens create a theatre-style viewing experience for up to 10 guests in each bay.
Spanning more than 32,000 square feet, Five Iron Golf Dubai is the largest Five Iron venue in the world and offers a lively indoor setting for football fans looking to escape the summer heat while enjoying the biggest tournament in world football.
Whether it’s a post-work match, a weekend fixture or a full day out with friends, Five Iron Golf Dubai offers a relaxed and energetic setting to watch the World Cup, enjoy great food and drinks, and experience one of Dubai’s most distinctive sports and entertainment venues.
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