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MIT-WPU Researchers Develop Technology to Reduce Industrial Noise by Up to 20 dB(A), Enhance Worker Safety
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai/ Pune: As India's manufacturing and fabrication sectors continue to expand, workplace safety and occupational health are becoming increasingly important priorities. Addressing one of the most common yet overlooked industrial hazards—excessive noise generated during abrasive cutting operatio—s—researchers from MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have developed a retrofit technology that could reduce industrial noise levels by up to 20 dB(A) while simultaneously containing sparks, dust, and flying debris.
Developed by Dr. Rohit Raghunath Ghadge, Dr. Mahesh Vasantrao Kulkarni, faculty members from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT-WPU, and Mr. Yash Utsahi Chavande, PhD Scholar in Mechanical Engineering, the innovation takes the form of a compact, machine-mounted protective enclosure that can be integrated with both existing and new abrasive saw machines.
Unlike conventional abrasive saws that rely on partial guards offering limited protection, the newly developed enclosure surrounds the cutting region with a specially designed housing featuring transparent viewing windows and adjustable sliding panels. The system allows operators to safely monitor cutting operations while accommodating different workpiece sizes and maintaining machine accessibility.
A key innovation lies in the enclosure's unique design. The structure combines a rectangular rear section with a curved front profile that helps redirect and contain sound waves generated during cutting operations. At the same time, it acts as a protective barrier that helps contain sparks, metallic debris, and dust, creating a safer and cleaner working environment without requiring large acoustic cabins or extensive infrastructure modifications.
"Industrial workplaces are increasingly focusing on worker welfare and occupational health. Our objective was to develop a compact solution that addresses multiple workplace challenges simultaneo—sly—noise exposure, flying debris, dust generation, and operator —afety—without requiring large acoustic cabins or major infrastructure changes," said Dr. Mahesh Vasantrao Kulkarni.
Abrasive saw machines are widely used across fabrication workshops, construction sites, manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, railway maintenance units, shipyards, and engineering industries. However, these machines routinely generate noise levels ranging from approximately 95 to 110 dB(A), making them among the noisiest equipment commonly found in industrial environments. Prolonged exposure to such noise can affect communication, concentration, worker comfort, and overall workplace safety.
"The inspiration for this invention came from observing abrasive cutting operations during workshop and construction-related activities on campus. The noise generated by these machines was noticeable even at considerable distances, highlighting the need for a practical solution that could improve workplace conditions without affecting machine accessibility or productivity," said Dr. Rohit Raghunath Ghadge.
To enhance the enclosure's acoustic performance, the research team evaluated advanced hybrid acoustic materials comprising E-glass fibre, basalt fibre, and perforated aluminium layers. Laboratory testing conducted in accordance with ASTM E1050-19 standards demonstrated sound absorption coefficients as high as 0.98 and sound transmission loss values of up to 30 dB(A) within frequency ranges commonly associated with industrial machinery noise.
Based on these material-level findings and the enclosure's noise-containment design, the researchers anticipate practical noise reduction of approximately 10–20 dB(A) once prototype testing is completed under actual operating conditions. Even a reduction within this range can significantly improve workplace comfort and reduce worker exposure to high noise levels during abrasive cutting operations.
Beyond noise reduction, the enclosure is designed to support broader occupational health and safety goals by limiting the escape of sparks, metallic particles, and dust generated during abrasive cutting processes. This can help create cleaner workspaces, improve operator protection, and reduce exposure to common workplace hazards.
The technology's retrofit-friendly design enhances its commercial potential, allowing industries to upgrade existing abrasive saw machines without major infrastructure investments. Its compact and portable configuration also makes it suitable for both permanent workshop installations and temporary fabrication or construction sites where equipment is frequently relocated.
The innovation could benefit a wide range of sectors, including metal fabrication, manufacturing, construction, automotive production, railway maintenance, shipbuilding, steel processing, and general engineering workshops. It may be particularly valuable in environments where workshops operate close to offices, laboratories, educational facilities, or other occupied spaces where noise control is critical.
The patent application for the invention has been filed and published, and the technology is currently in the prototype development stage. Following successful validation and field testing, the researchers see strong potential for commercialization as both a retrofit solution for existing machines and an integrated feature in future abrasive saw systems.
"Effective noise control and workplace safety do not necessarily require large, expensive infrastructure changes. By addressing noise, sparks, dust, and debris directly at the source, compact engineering solutions like this can help industries create safer, healthier, and more productive work environments while supporting the broader goal of worker-centric manufacturing," said Mr. Yash Utsahi Chavande.
The researchers believe widespread adoption of such technologies could contribute significantly to improving occupational safety standards across manufacturing, fabrication, construction, automotive, railway, and engineering sectors while supporting India's transition towards safer, healthier, and more sustainable industrial workplaces.
Developed by Dr. Rohit Raghunath Ghadge, Dr. Mahesh Vasantrao Kulkarni, faculty members from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT-WPU, and Mr. Yash Utsahi Chavande, PhD Scholar in Mechanical Engineering, the innovation takes the form of a compact, machine-mounted protective enclosure that can be integrated with both existing and new abrasive saw machines.
Unlike conventional abrasive saws that rely on partial guards offering limited protection, the newly developed enclosure surrounds the cutting region with a specially designed housing featuring transparent viewing windows and adjustable sliding panels. The system allows operators to safely monitor cutting operations while accommodating different workpiece sizes and maintaining machine accessibility.
A key innovation lies in the enclosure's unique design. The structure combines a rectangular rear section with a curved front profile that helps redirect and contain sound waves generated during cutting operations. At the same time, it acts as a protective barrier that helps contain sparks, metallic debris, and dust, creating a safer and cleaner working environment without requiring large acoustic cabins or extensive infrastructure modifications.
"Industrial workplaces are increasingly focusing on worker welfare and occupational health. Our objective was to develop a compact solution that addresses multiple workplace challenges simultaneo—sly—noise exposure, flying debris, dust generation, and operator —afety—without requiring large acoustic cabins or major infrastructure changes," said Dr. Mahesh Vasantrao Kulkarni.
Abrasive saw machines are widely used across fabrication workshops, construction sites, manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, railway maintenance units, shipyards, and engineering industries. However, these machines routinely generate noise levels ranging from approximately 95 to 110 dB(A), making them among the noisiest equipment commonly found in industrial environments. Prolonged exposure to such noise can affect communication, concentration, worker comfort, and overall workplace safety.
"The inspiration for this invention came from observing abrasive cutting operations during workshop and construction-related activities on campus. The noise generated by these machines was noticeable even at considerable distances, highlighting the need for a practical solution that could improve workplace conditions without affecting machine accessibility or productivity," said Dr. Rohit Raghunath Ghadge.
To enhance the enclosure's acoustic performance, the research team evaluated advanced hybrid acoustic materials comprising E-glass fibre, basalt fibre, and perforated aluminium layers. Laboratory testing conducted in accordance with ASTM E1050-19 standards demonstrated sound absorption coefficients as high as 0.98 and sound transmission loss values of up to 30 dB(A) within frequency ranges commonly associated with industrial machinery noise.
Based on these material-level findings and the enclosure's noise-containment design, the researchers anticipate practical noise reduction of approximately 10–20 dB(A) once prototype testing is completed under actual operating conditions. Even a reduction within this range can significantly improve workplace comfort and reduce worker exposure to high noise levels during abrasive cutting operations.
Beyond noise reduction, the enclosure is designed to support broader occupational health and safety goals by limiting the escape of sparks, metallic particles, and dust generated during abrasive cutting processes. This can help create cleaner workspaces, improve operator protection, and reduce exposure to common workplace hazards.
The technology's retrofit-friendly design enhances its commercial potential, allowing industries to upgrade existing abrasive saw machines without major infrastructure investments. Its compact and portable configuration also makes it suitable for both permanent workshop installations and temporary fabrication or construction sites where equipment is frequently relocated.
The innovation could benefit a wide range of sectors, including metal fabrication, manufacturing, construction, automotive production, railway maintenance, shipbuilding, steel processing, and general engineering workshops. It may be particularly valuable in environments where workshops operate close to offices, laboratories, educational facilities, or other occupied spaces where noise control is critical.
The patent application for the invention has been filed and published, and the technology is currently in the prototype development stage. Following successful validation and field testing, the researchers see strong potential for commercialization as both a retrofit solution for existing machines and an integrated feature in future abrasive saw systems.
"Effective noise control and workplace safety do not necessarily require large, expensive infrastructure changes. By addressing noise, sparks, dust, and debris directly at the source, compact engineering solutions like this can help industries create safer, healthier, and more productive work environments while supporting the broader goal of worker-centric manufacturing," said Mr. Yash Utsahi Chavande.
The researchers believe widespread adoption of such technologies could contribute significantly to improving occupational safety standards across manufacturing, fabrication, construction, automotive, railway, and engineering sectors while supporting India's transition towards safer, healthier, and more sustainable industrial workplaces.
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