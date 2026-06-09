Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies Market To Reach $61.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By Stringent PFAS Regulations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global market is projected to grow from $29 billion in 2025 to $61.5 billion by 2030, driven by water scarcity, reuse needs and stricter regulatory standards.”

Boston, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for advanced technologies for municipal water treatment is projected to surge from $25.4 billion in 2024 to $61.5 billion by 2030, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% through the forecast period, according to BCC Research's latest analysis, Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment: Global Market. BCC Research is a leading provider of market intelligence on emerging technologies and high-growth industries.

Key Findings

. Market expansion accelerates: The municipal water treatment technology sector will grow at 16.3% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by stringent water quality regulations including new PFAS limits and enhanced discharge standards

. Asia-Pacific dominates: The region commands 43.4% of global market share, reflecting massive urbanization, infrastructure investment, and growing regulatory frameworks across emerging economies

. Regulatory compliance drives adoption: Rising waterborne illness costs of $3.3 billion annually in the U.S. alone are forcing municipalities to invest in advanced treatment capabilities beyond conventional systems

. Water reuse gains momentum: Growing demand for water recycling and reuse in urban municipalities is creating new revenue streams as cities face freshwater scarcity and drought conditions

. Digital transformation accelerates: Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology with PVDF hollow fibers, silicon carbide membrane systems, and advanced digital monitoring with SCADA automation are reshaping operational efficiency

. Market leaders consolidating: Key players include Veolia, Xylem, DuPont, Ecolab, Pentair, 3M, Alfa Laval, Toray Industries, Kemira, Hydranautics, Cembrane, Kovalus Separation Solutions, and WOG Group

Market Drivers

The municipal water treatment sector is experiencing unprecedented transformation driven by regulatory mandates and public health imperatives. Stringent water quality regulations, particularly new PFAS contamination limits and enhanced discharge standards, are forcing utilities to abandon conventional treatment methods in favor of advanced technologies. This regulatory pressure coincides with expanding global desalination projects addressing freshwater supply shortages, creating a dual growth dynamic.

The economic case for advanced treatment has strengthened considerably, with waterborne illness costs providing a compelling ROI framework for municipal investment. Simultaneously, growing urban demand for water reuse and recycling is opening new market segments as cities seek sustainable solutions to water scarcity challenges.

Investment Considerations

The advanced municipal water treatment market presents significant opportunities for investors, particularly in membrane technology, digital monitoring systems, and PFAS remediation solutions. However, the sector faces headwinds from high operational costs that run 50-100% above traditional systems and substantial capital expenditures exceeding $325 million for major urban plants. Energy-intensive advanced oxidation processes and complex membrane maintenance requirements add operational complexity. Companies with proven membrane bioreactor technology, advanced oxidation capabilities, and integrated digital solutions-including market leaders Veolia, Xylem, and DuPont-appear best positioned to capitalize on regulatory-driven demand while managing cost pressures through operational efficiency gains.

About the Report

Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment: Global Market provides comprehensive market sizing, technology segmentation, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasts through 2030, covering membrane systems, advanced oxidation processes, digital monitoring solutions, and emerging PFAS treatment technologies.

For more information or to download the report, visit

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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