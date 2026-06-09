New V2 Communications Research Reveals CEO Visibility Has Become A Business Imperative, Launches New Executive Visibility Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New global survey finds 64% of communications leaders say CEO visibility directly strengthens customer and market trust, alongside investor confidence and employee engagement, driving demand for integrated executive communications programs

BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications (V2), an award-winning integrated communications and PR firm that specializes in working with AI, B2B, healthcare and climate and energy technology brands, today released its CEO Visibility Report, revealing that executive visibility has evolved from a brand-building exercise into a strategic business imperative. Alongside the report, V2 announced the launch of Executive Visibility, a comprehensive service offering designed to help organizations build influential executive brands, strengthen customer and stakeholder trust and prepare leaders for complex communications environments.

In partnership with Researchscape, an agile survey-research consultancy and SaaS firm delivering marketers and agencies PR surveys, omnibus surveys, automated reporting tools and other research-related services, V2 surveyed 250 B2B marketing and communications professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The findings underscore the growing business value of executive visibility. Respondents ranked customer and market trust (64%) as the top benefit of a visible CEO, followed by investor and partner confidence (47%), media presence and thought leadership (46%), internal morale and cultural alignment (43%), and competitive differentiation (42%). At the same time, respondents identified employee engagement and internal culture-building as the area where CEOs should be more active, highlighting a significant opportunity for organizations to better align internal and external communications efforts.

“CEO and executive visibility has reached a turning point,” said Jean Serra, founder and CEO at V2 Communications.“Organizations no longer view executive visibility as strictly a brand building endeavor. It is now viewed as a core business differentiator critical to building customer trust, strengthening investor confidence, engaging employees and supporting business goals. As expectations continue to rise, companies need a strategic, integrated approach that places leaders consistently and credibly in front of every audience that matters.”

Additional findings include:



Investor and stakeholder expectations (51%) and customer retention needs (48%) are the primary drivers behind increased executive visibility.

More than half (53%) of organizations use three or more channels to build executive visibility, demonstrating a shift toward integrated communications strategies.

Only 14% of respondents believe their CEO is as visible internally as they should be, despite widespread external visibility efforts. While 66% believe their CEO is highly prepared to respond during a public crisis, many organizations still lack formal training and preparedness programs.

To help organizations navigate this evolving landscape, V2 has launched Executive Visibility, a program that brings together a number of existing firm capabilities in a powerful offering that transforms executive visibility from a series of disconnected communications activities into a coordinated business strategy. The offering helps organizations align executive communications across external and internal audiences while preparing leaders to communicate effectively during both growth opportunities and high-stakes moments.

The services include:



Executive Platform Creation: developing a clear executive narrative, supporting thought leadership platforms, and an engaging tone and voice, that dovetails with corporate messaging priorities and can be applied across owned, earned and shared channels.

Executive Media and Presentation Training: arming executives with the techniques and best practices to confidently, compellingly and consistently communicate with key audiences in a manner that will resonate

Authority-Building Media & Speaking Strategy: bringing executive platforms to life and positioning them as credible industry thought leaders through media relations and speaking opportunities.

Executive Social Media: building an executive's authority on key social platforms like LinkedIn through a mix of thought leadership, engagement and sales enablement: commenting, connecting, and showing up where key buyers and other audiences already are.

Internal Visibility & Vision Alignment: strengthening executive communications with employees through strategic internal communications that support organizational culture, ensure alignment with company vision and direction, and enable change management. Crisis Preparedness & Executive Enablement: equipping executives with media training, message frameworks and scenario-based preparation for moments of heightened scrutiny.

“Many organizations have embraced executive visibility, but fewer have built the systems needed to make it sustainable and effective,” said Katelyn Holbrook, Chief Client Officer at V2.“The companies that will lead in this next era are the ones that approach executive visibility as a strategic business imperative that aligns messaging across audiences, builds trust over time and prepares leaders to communicate confidently when the stakes are highest.”

The full V2 Communications CEO Visibility Report: From Brand Play to Business Imperative is available for download here.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated PR firm that works with AI, B2B, climate and energy, and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded organizations. V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that help innovative companies shape their markets, build influence and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit .

About Researchscape

Researchscape is an agile market research consultancy specializing in high-quality surveys and data-driven insights. Its research is widely used to support thought leadership, content development and communications strategies for brands and agencies.

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