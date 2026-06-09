Vornado Realty Trust's PENN 2 Achieves 90 Percent Leased

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vornado Completes 125,000 SF of Leases with Leading Technology Companies Veeva and Altana at its Reimagined PENN District Office Tower

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that PENN 2, its reimagined office tower in the heart of THE PENN DISTRICT campus, is now 90 percent leased after completing full-floor leases with both Altana AI and Veeva.

Veeva will occupy 62,223 square feet across PENN 2's entire 11th floor under a 12-year lease. Veeva, a leading provider of cloud software, AI, data and consulting services tailored for the global life science community, helps companies develop and bring products to the market more efficiently.

In a 10-year, 62,309 square foot lease agreement, Altana will establish its new headquarters on the entire 21st floor of the 31-story tower. Altana's AI-powered trusted trade network connects the world's largest logistics providers, businesses, and their suppliers with government agencies like U.S. Customs and Border Protection - all around a shared source of product information. Businesses connect to Altana to automate trade compliance, navigate tariff complexity, and build supply chain resilience. Government agencies connect to Altana to design and enforce trade and economic security policies.

“We didn't merely renovate PENN 2 – we completely reinvented it, transforming a once legacy office tower into a world-class work environment atop the most connected transportation hub in the Western Hemisphere,” said Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President - Office Leasing and Co-Head of Real Estate for Vornado Realty Trust.“The most impressive aspect is the fact that PENN 2 has become the headquarters for so many iconic blue-chip companies, including Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Major League Soccer, Verizon and Dick's Sporting Goods. We are pleased to welcome Altana and Veeva to PENN 2's best in class tenant roster.”

"New York City has been a key Veeva hub for tech and consulting talent,” said Sarah Caldwell, New York City site leader and CEO of Veeva Crossix.“We're excited that the new space will support more employee and customer connection and provide both a productive and collaborative environment."

Altana CEO and Co-Founder Evan Smith said,“Our mission is to fix globalization. PENN 2 sits at the center of one of the most connected hubs in the world - it's exactly the kind of place where that work should happen.”

Vornado completely transformed PENN 2 by creating a modern and highly efficient curtain wall, a striking triple-height lobby and 16 distinctive double-height outdoor tenant loggias. The building features 72,000 square feet of outdoor green spaces; The Perch, a rooftop glass pavilion and event space that opens onto a lushly landscaped 17,000 square foot private green space available to all tenants; and a 280-seat Town Hall suspended above a sprawling pedestrian plaza on 33rd Street. The new PENN 2 also encompasses 30,000 square feet of curated retail, including The Dynamo Room, a 7,100 square foot full-service restaurant and bar by Sunday Hospitality.

Together with its neighboring PENN 1, the towers create a two-building connected campus in the heart of THE PENN DISTRICT. The twin projects encompass 4.4 million square feet of premium office space; a host of new and improved entrances to Penn Station and the surrounding subway system; and acres of new public plazas, landscaping, and granite stone-paved sidewalks.

All PENN DISTRICT tenants have access to 180,000 square feet of Vornado's WorkLife program, the most extensive and comprehensive amenity package in the City, highlighted by The Landing, a full-service restaurant, bar and private dining rooms; a 53,000 square foot sports, wellness and fitness center; and 100,000 square feet of flexible workspace and conference facilities.

THE PENN DISTRICT campus is situated directly above Penn Station, North America's most accessible and active mass transit hub. A total of 15 subway lines, along with Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit, PATH and Amtrak all converge in the district. They will be joined by Metro-North commuters starting in 2027.

Additional information on PENN 2 and images can be found at .

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with 100% of our in-service offices buildings LEED certified and over 95% certified LEED Gold or Platinum.

C O N T A C T

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

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