MPL T20: Playing Alongside Experienced Players Motivates Young Girls, Says Chambal Gharials Coach

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 9 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals women's team coach Mohnish Mishra believes the presence of Indian national team cricketers in the Women's Madhya Pradesh Premier League T20 is playing a major role in motivating young players and accelerating their development.

Speaking about the impact of experienced players such as India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, Mishra said sharing the dressing room and the field with established stars gives young cricketers valuable exposure and confidence.

“When international players and WPL players who have already represented India play alongside the youngsters, it motivates them a lot. The young girls get to share the dressing room with them, play matches with them, and learn from their experience. That is a huge benefit,” Mishra told IANS.

He also praised the tournament's initiative to include emerging players in every team.“Two PDP players who have never played district cricket before are getting an opportunity in every team. They have to play at least two matches. Getting a chance to play at such a high level alongside experienced players is very good exposure for them,” he added.

Mishra feels the league is helping identify and nurture new talent across the state.“The girls are seeing that everyone is performing well, and new talents are coming forward. The opportunities being provided to young players are helping them gain confidence and experience,” he said.

The Chambal Ghariyals coach also extended his best wishes to the Indian women's team ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.“We won the World Cup last year, and my wish is that we bring the World Cup home again. The best team has been selected by the BCCI and the selectors. I wish them all the best for the tournament,” Mishra said.

Looking ahead, Mishra expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh will continue producing players for the national team.“Many talented girls are performing consistently. Players like Anushka Sharma and Kranti Goud are already making progress, while Pooja Vastrakar has set an example. In the coming years, you will see many more players from Madhya Pradesh representing India,” he said.

Mishra credited the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's structure and coaching system for the growth of women's cricket in the state.

“Our structure is very good. Over the last five years, the camps conducted by MPCA and the work of senior coaches have created a highly professional environment. Both boys' and girls' camps are being run very well, and the overall standard has improved significantly,” he said.

He added that the state league can act as a stepping stone towards bigger opportunities.“The league has benefited the players a lot. If they perform well here, it can open doors to bigger platforms like the Women's Premier League because they are already competing in a strong tournament,” Mishra concluded.