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Türkiye Targets USD10 Billion Syria Trade
(MENAFN) Turkish officials unveiled ambitious plans to dramatically deepen economic ties with Syria, setting a target of $10 billion in bilateral trade volume and announcing the imminent opening of new customs gates, during the Citi Economies Summit held Tuesday in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.
The summit, organized by Anadolu in cooperation with Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, brought together Turkish and Syrian officials alongside business leaders from both countries.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat outlined a two-stage trade roadmap — reaching $5 billion in annual bilateral trade within two years, and scaling to $10 billion by the early 2030s.
"We are fully prepared for the opening of the Islahiye Customs Gate, and by working together, we will be able to announce its opening as soon as possible," the minister said.
Officials also briefed their Syrian counterparts on Ankara's readiness to open the customs crossing between Nusaybin and Qamishli. Bolat underscored that Türkiye has made the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and national unity its foremost priority since the revolution of December 8, 2024, adding that Turkish banks have reached an agreement to establish branches in Syria as the two countries' central banks continue negotiations.
Türkiye has also been a vocal advocate for lifting US and EU sanctions on Syria. On the trade front, Gaziantep exported $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year and has already recorded $350 million in exports in the first five months of this year alone.
Long-Term Partnerships
Turkish Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, positioned Türkiye as Syria's gateway to global markets and Europe, while describing Syria as a strategic logistics corridor linking Türkiye to the Middle East and the Gulf region. He urged investors to pursue long-term partnerships over short-term commercial gains, singling out the Aleppo-Idlib region as a prime investment destination given its stable energy supply and skilled labor pool.
Yilmaz noted that security conditions across Syria have improved markedly following the central government's reassertion of control over various territories. Turkish officials have also begun working with immigration authorities to streamline visa procedures for Syrians making permanent returns to their homeland.
Revitalizing Historical Logistics Networks
Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin spotlighted the vast untapped potential between Aleppo and Gaziantep, calling for the revival of historical logistics networks to reinvigorate regional commerce. Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber stressed the importance of solidarity in building a shared future rooted in historical ties, predicting that the border region will emerge as Türkiye's next major economic hub.
The summit, organized by Anadolu in cooperation with Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, brought together Turkish and Syrian officials alongside business leaders from both countries.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat outlined a two-stage trade roadmap — reaching $5 billion in annual bilateral trade within two years, and scaling to $10 billion by the early 2030s.
"We are fully prepared for the opening of the Islahiye Customs Gate, and by working together, we will be able to announce its opening as soon as possible," the minister said.
Officials also briefed their Syrian counterparts on Ankara's readiness to open the customs crossing between Nusaybin and Qamishli. Bolat underscored that Türkiye has made the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and national unity its foremost priority since the revolution of December 8, 2024, adding that Turkish banks have reached an agreement to establish branches in Syria as the two countries' central banks continue negotiations.
Türkiye has also been a vocal advocate for lifting US and EU sanctions on Syria. On the trade front, Gaziantep exported $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year and has already recorded $350 million in exports in the first five months of this year alone.
Long-Term Partnerships
Turkish Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, positioned Türkiye as Syria's gateway to global markets and Europe, while describing Syria as a strategic logistics corridor linking Türkiye to the Middle East and the Gulf region. He urged investors to pursue long-term partnerships over short-term commercial gains, singling out the Aleppo-Idlib region as a prime investment destination given its stable energy supply and skilled labor pool.
Yilmaz noted that security conditions across Syria have improved markedly following the central government's reassertion of control over various territories. Turkish officials have also begun working with immigration authorities to streamline visa procedures for Syrians making permanent returns to their homeland.
Revitalizing Historical Logistics Networks
Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin spotlighted the vast untapped potential between Aleppo and Gaziantep, calling for the revival of historical logistics networks to reinvigorate regional commerce. Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber stressed the importance of solidarity in building a shared future rooted in historical ties, predicting that the border region will emerge as Türkiye's next major economic hub.
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