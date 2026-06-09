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China’s Trade Surges Despite Global Tensions
(MENAFN) China’s overseas shipments recorded a sharp climb of 19.4% in May compared to the same month last year, even as the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East continued to weigh on global markets. According to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China, exports reached $376.7 billion, surpassing market forecasts that had anticipated growth of around 15%.
Imports also experienced notable growth, rising by 24.3% to $271.3 billion. This left the nation with a foreign trade surplus of $105.4 billion, highlighting the strength of its external sector despite international challenges.
Breaking down the data by region, China’s shipments to the US expanded by 35.4%. Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) advanced by 7.6%, while sales to European Union countries increased by 24.3%. These figures underscore the diverse demand for Chinese goods across major global markets.
Earlier in the year, China’s export performance was strong, but momentum slowed in March. Analysts linked this dip to the impact of the war and tariff measures imposed by the US, which temporarily disrupted trade flows.
Imports also experienced notable growth, rising by 24.3% to $271.3 billion. This left the nation with a foreign trade surplus of $105.4 billion, highlighting the strength of its external sector despite international challenges.
Breaking down the data by region, China’s shipments to the US expanded by 35.4%. Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) advanced by 7.6%, while sales to European Union countries increased by 24.3%. These figures underscore the diverse demand for Chinese goods across major global markets.
Earlier in the year, China’s export performance was strong, but momentum slowed in March. Analysts linked this dip to the impact of the war and tariff measures imposed by the US, which temporarily disrupted trade flows.
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