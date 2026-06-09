US Midwest Braces For Heavy Rain, Tornadoes: 88 Million Americans To Be Impacted Flood Warning In Kansas, Missouri

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than 88 million people across the middle of the United States could be impacted by flooding as severe weather threatens multiple states in the Midwest and northern Plains, according to forecasts.

CBS News reported that roughly two dozen flash floods were reported on Monday across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Additionally, flood watches remained in place until Tuesday morning for large areas of the Midwest, including most of Missouri and Illinois, with some extending farther south through Tennessee and into northern Alabama and Georgia. Flood watches are issued when weather conditions indicate that flooding is possible but not guaranteed and affect roughly 20 million people.

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According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Storm Prediction Center, the severe weather threat for major cities in Kansas, such as Topeka and Salina, is expected to last through Thursday.

Very large hail and tornadoes likely

According to the National Weather Service, storms across the central Plains could produce "very large hail, severe wind gusts, and a few tornadoes," while heavy rain posed risks of flash flooding across sections of the Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio valleys. Additionally, forecasters have predicted rainfall of up to eight inches in some areas.

Forecasters warned that heavy rainfall across parts of Tennessee and Alabama could lead to "considerable and life-threatening flooding" through Monday evening after up to nine inches of rain soaked the region on 7 June. Fast-moving floodwaters prompted a flash flood emergency near Huntsville, Alabama, where videos showed vehicles partially submerged on roadways. The flooding also stranded several motorists.

Severe weather continues after weekend storms

This week's storm comes on the heels of another that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of the country over the weekend, leading to at least one death in New York City. An 86-year-old man lost his life after a tree fell on him on 6 June during the storm that brought damaging winds, rain, and even hail across the region. The New York City Parks Department said it received 259 reports of downed trees citywide on 6 June.

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The severe weather also impacted parts of the South. In Milam County, Texas, located about an hour from Austin, intense rainfall on Saturday forced several vehicles off local roads and led to multiple water rescue operations. Meanwhile, in Slidell, Louisiana, nearly 6 inches of rain fell within 12 hours, triggering flash flooding across the area.

In Brooklyn, where wind gusts reached 64 mph, video showed furniture tumbling across the deck of a rooftop pool. In another dramatic visual from West Virginia, wind blew a tent across a lawn and dragged several people along with it during a college basketball game between West Virginia University and Cal Poly.

Similar flood warnings in May

According to NBC News, a similar flood warning was issued in May when roughly 15 million people were under flood alerts from Louisiana to Georgia as the region braced for more heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that could bring up to two inches of rain in some areas. Forecasters also predicted that excessive rainfall would affect an area stretching from the Carolinas to western Texas. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes were also expected to be possible in parts of southwest Texas, including Midland and Fort Stockton.