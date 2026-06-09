After Australia, Canada Plans Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

MENAFN - Live Mint) After Australia, Canada is now planning to impose a social media ban for children under 16. An online harms bill in this regard is likely to be introduced in the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday.

But the bill may include terms and conditions under which a social media platform would allow under-16s to use it. "...platforms that meet new safety standards may be able to allow children to opt back in," sources told Globe and Mail.

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As per the proposal, a new Canadian digital regulator would also be established by the bill. Sources told the Canadian media outlet that the regulator would set standards for social media platforms in order to mitigate harms to children.

Companies that have taken steps to meet such standards could apply to have children under 16 allowed back on their platforms if they have made the required improvements, the report added.

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The long-awaited online harms bill is also expected to require companies to mitigate harmful content, the report added.

This would include actions to address artificial-intelligence chatbots that advocates have been calling on the government to regulate.

Advocates and families reportedly expressed concern that chatbots programmed to behave like companions have coached some children on suicide and how to mask eating disorders.

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According to Globe and Mail sources, the bill is also expected to revive some measures introduced in earlier versions that did not make it through the legislative process.

That includes a requirement to swiftly remove child sexual abuse material and reduce exposure to content encouraging children to harm themselves.

The bill is also expected to require that AI companies be transparent about their thresholds for contacting police when a user has indicated they intend to harm themselves or someone else.

Australia bans social media for under-16s

Last year, Australia became the first country to impose a ban on social media access for those under the age of 16, in a bid to protect young people from negative effects of social media.

Under this legislation, anyone under 16 will be barred from using social media platforms, with the rules coming into effect on December 10, 2025. The ban was applied to platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and Twitch.

The Australian law does not impose penalties on children or their parents. Instead, it places responsibility on social media companies, requiring them to take“reasonable steps” to verify that users are at least 16.

Platforms that fail to comply could face fines of up to Aus$49.5 million for the most serious breaches.

The law also sets out certain exemptions. Major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok fall under the ban, along with streaming services like Kick and Twitch.

However, some popular apps - including Roblox, Pinterest and WhatsApp - are currently excluded from the restrictions.

The government stated that certain platforms would be exempt from the under-16 social media ban if their main focus is on specific functions, including:

Sending messages, emails, or making voice and video calls Playing online games Sharing details about products or services Professional networking or career development Educational purposes Health-related services Communication between schools and students or their families Connecting healthcare providers with the individuals who use their services