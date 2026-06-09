Micware Co., Ltd. Rings The Closing Bell To Celebrate Its Nasdaq Global Market Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KOBE, Japan, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the“Company” or“Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that its, rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on June 8, 2026 in celebration of the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Mr. Narushima was joined by the Company's leadership team, members of the board of directors, and strategic partners, commemorating this important milestone in Micware's growth as it continues to advance software technologies for connected and software-defined vehicles.

The Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) began trading on May 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol“MWC,” marking the start of a new chapter for Micware as a publicly listed company. The Nasdaq listing is expected to support the Company's continued investment in automotive software technologies, including software-defined vehicles (SDVs), advanced digital mapping, and its proprietary in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) platform, building on its existing international presence through subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and Thailand.













During the event, Mr. Narushima reflected on the Company's journey and shared his vision for the future, stating,“Over 20 years ago, I founded Micware in Kobe, Japan, with just a small team developing car audio systems and other in-vehicle systems. Through years of dedication and deepening expertise, we have grown into a global team with approximately 600 members across our domestic offices and international sites. We believe that the growth is a testament to the trust placed in us by our partners, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the leading Japan-based IVI Tier 1 software suppliers in the Japanese automotive ecosystem, working with companies such as Toyota and Honda.”





Mr. Narushima continued,“Today, Micware is among the leading providers of mobility software solutions. Tomorrow, we intend to build a comprehensive platform for evolving mobility solutions. Our Nasdaq listing represents not only a celebration of what we have achieved, but also the beginning of our next chapter as we are committed to accelerating global expansion, deepening innovation, and pushing beyond traditional boundaries.”

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled“IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 12 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's IR website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

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Public Relations

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

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