Siebert And Voices For Children Launch Financial Empowerment Initiative For Foster Youth In Miami-Dade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program pairs financial education, investment account access, seed capital, and long-term support to help young people build ownership from the start

MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, and Voices For Children Foundation (“Voices For Children”) announced the launch of the Siebert x Voices Initiative, a financial empowerment program for young people in Miami-Dade County's foster care system.

The initiative is designed to help participants build financial confidence, develop long-term investment habits, and gain real access to the financial system. Participants will receive financial education, access to investment accounts through Siebert, initial funding to begin investing, contribution matching, and ongoing support. Funding for this initiative will be provided by The Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (the“ABC's”), a charitable organization affiliated with the Gebbia Family. The ABC's has raised more than $16 million in support of breast and prostate cancer research since its inception in 1990.

The program reflects Siebert's legacy of expanding access to financial opportunity. Muriel Siebert founded Siebert by opening doors that had long been closed, becoming the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. Today, Siebert and the Gebbia Family continue that mission by helping the next generation participate in the markets.

“Financial freedom starts when someone believes they have access to the financial system too,” said Gloria Gebbia, majority shareholder of Siebert Financial.“This initiative is about more than teaching young people how investing works. It gives them real access, real capital, and real support. We want these young adults to see themselves as future investors, owners, and leaders.”

Through the program, participants will take part in six Siebert-led financial literacy masterclasses covering the financial system, the economy, investment products, investment strategies, portfolio tracking, and the future of finance. The goal is to build informed, long-term investors.

Participants will receive initial funding upon opening an investment account, additional funding upon completing the masterclasses, and annual contribution matching from the ABC beginning in 2027 for 5 years.

“At Voices For Children, we serve as a safety net for children and youth in foster care, providing critical resources, advocacy, and life-changing opportunities that help change trajectories,” said Kadie Black, President and CEO of Voices For Children Foundation.“This partnership with Siebert and the Gebbia Family gives young people education they can use, tools they can access, and a relationship that continues beyond a single moment.”

About Voices For Children

Voices For Children Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth in foster care across Miami-Dade County. Through community support, the Foundation provides essential resources, enrichment opportunities, and advocacy programs that help ensure that children have the stability, support, and opportunities they need to thrive. By investing in prevention, permanency, and support for youth in care and those transitioning to independence, Voices For Children works to break cycles of abuse, neglect, and abandonment, empowering young people to build brighter futures.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. Gebbia Media LLC provides entertainment and media productions, including in-house marketing and advertising services for Siebert. For over 58 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at .

For inquiries, please contact:

Deborah Kostroun

...

+1-201-403-8185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN09062026004107003653ID1111232597