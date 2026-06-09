R1 Appoints Eric Tagliere As Chief Information Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the“Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced that Eric Tagliere has joined the Company as Chief Information Officer. In this role, Mr. Tagliere will serve as a key partner to leaders across the organization, driving technology strategy, innovation, and execution as R1 continues to accelerate the transformation of healthcare revenue management from a labor-first to technology-first paradigm.

Mr. Tagliere is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale technology organizations and driving enterprise transformation. He most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Humana, where he led the company's technology operations to advance their cloud and technology modernization strategy. Prior to that, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Marriott International, where he oversaw digital engineering and enterprise transformation for Marriott's global hotel portfolio, including the technology integration of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Eric Tagliere

“I am pleased to welcome Eric to R1 as we continue to strengthen our technology capabilities and position the Company for long-term, AI-enabled growth,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1.“With more than three decades of experience leading large-scale technology transformations, Eric is a proven leader who brings unique insights and capabilities to advance our technology strategy. His leadership will help us build a strong, scalable foundation that enables faster, more informed decision making for both our teams and our customers. I look forward to partnering with Eric as we continue to enhance our technology platform and operations.”

“It is an honor to join R1 as CIO,” said Mr. Tagliere.“R1's enterprise-grade AI and automation capabilities are helping to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients and providers, and I am excited to build on that momentum. I look forward to working alongside the talented R1 team to advance the Company's technology strategy and deliver even greater value to our healthcare provider customers.”

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit:.

Contacts

R1

Mike Gilhooly

Director of Public Relations and Communications

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Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Eliza Rothstein / Madeline Jones

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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