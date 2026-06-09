R1 Appoints Eric Tagliere As Chief Information Officer
Mr. Tagliere is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale technology organizations and driving enterprise transformation. He most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Humana, where he led the company's technology operations to advance their cloud and technology modernization strategy. Prior to that, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Marriott International, where he oversaw digital engineering and enterprise transformation for Marriott's global hotel portfolio, including the technology integration of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
Eric Tagliere
“I am pleased to welcome Eric to R1 as we continue to strengthen our technology capabilities and position the Company for long-term, AI-enabled growth,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1.“With more than three decades of experience leading large-scale technology transformations, Eric is a proven leader who brings unique insights and capabilities to advance our technology strategy. His leadership will help us build a strong, scalable foundation that enables faster, more informed decision making for both our teams and our customers. I look forward to partnering with Eric as we continue to enhance our technology platform and operations.”
“It is an honor to join R1 as CIO,” said Mr. Tagliere.“R1's enterprise-grade AI and automation capabilities are helping to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients and providers, and I am excited to build on that momentum. I look forward to working alongside the talented R1 team to advance the Company's technology strategy and deliver even greater value to our healthcare provider customers.”
About R1
R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit:.
Contacts
R1
Mike Gilhooly
Director of Public Relations and Communications
...
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Eliza Rothstein / Madeline Jones
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
MENAFN09062026004107003653ID1111232578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment