NAPC Defense Invites Shareholders, Investors, And Industry Partners To Company Meet & Greet In Reno On June 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to Highlight Business Model Advancements, Recent Operating Results, Strategic White Paper, and Growth Opportunities Following NASRO Conference Participation

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or“the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors' expanding government-contracting platform, today announced that it will host a Company Meet & Greet for shareholders, prospective investors, industry partners, and other interested parties on June 30, 2026, in Reno, Nevada.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, located at 3800 S. Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada 89502, immediately following the Company's participation in the 2026 National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference.

The Meet & Greet is intended to provide attendees with direct access to management and a comprehensive update on NAPC Defense's evolving business platform, recent operational achievements, and long-term growth strategy.

During the event, management plans to discuss several key developments, including:



Recent business results, including reported April 2026 gross sales exceeding $1.4 million.

Progress integrating the Company's government contracting platform and its role supporting approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders.

Access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings through awarded contract vehicles extending through 2032 and 2034.

Expansion initiatives involving CornerShot USA and related defense technologies.

The Company's recently published strategic white paper, which outlines NAPC Defense's operational structure, contract platform, growth initiatives, financial modeling assumptions, and long-term opportunities. Future business development initiatives, contract opportunities currently being pursued, and the Company's outlook for continued growth.



The Company recently released a comprehensive white paper designed to provide investors and stakeholders with expanded visibility into NAPC Defense's operational platform and strategic direction. The document highlights the Company's growing government contracting presence, contract backlog, operational credit facility, CornerShot opportunities, and preliminary financial projections.

"Our goal is to provide shareholders and prospective investors with a transparent and detailed discussion regarding where the Company stands today and where we believe we are headed," said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. "The combination of our expanding government contracting platform, recent revenue growth, CornerShot USA opportunities, and the insights contained within our strategic white paper make this an exciting time to engage directly with stakeholders."

The Meet & Greet follows NAPC Defense's participation at the NASRO National School Safety Conference, where the Company will be exhibiting CornerShot USA at Booth #814 and demonstrating technologies designed to enhance officer safety and tactical response capabilities in school and public safety environments.

Management expects the event to serve as an open forum for discussion regarding the Company's progress, market opportunities, operational execution, and vision for creating long-term shareholder value.

Interested shareholders, investors, analysts, and industry participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance due to anticipated attendance.

To RSVP, please contact:

Investor Relations

NAPC Defense, Inc.

Email: ...

The Company's strategic white paper is available at:



About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense's full white paper go to or the Company's investor relations page at: . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and media contact

Media Inquiries and Demonstration Requests

Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer

NAPC Defense, Inc.

Phone 754 242 6272 ext. 713

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