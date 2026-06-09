GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES PATRICIA“PIDGE” LOHR AS CHIEF NURSE EXECUTIVE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAYRE, Pa., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia“Pidge” Lohr, DNP, RN, CENP, as Chief Nurse Executive (CNE), effective June 22.

In this role, Lohr will provide strategic oversight of nursing practice across Guthrie, focusing on advancing quality, patient and caregiver safety, and strengthening the overall care experience.



Lohr is a highly accomplished nursing leader with extensive experience leading large, complex health systems. Most recently, she served as System Chief Nursing Officer at INTEGRIS Health, where she played a key role in advancing patient and caregiver safety, strengthening nursing governance and improving operational performance.



Throughout her career, Lohr has built a reputation for fostering strong, collaborative teams and driving measurable improvements in quality, patient experience and workforce engagement.

“Pidge is a proven and thoughtful leader who brings a deep commitment to supporting our caregivers and advancing the quality and safety of care we provide,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic.“Her experience leading at scale, combined with her collaborative approach, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our nursing practice and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for the patients and communities we serve.”

Lohr's leadership will support Guthrie's continued focus on empowering nursing teams, enhancing care delivery and fostering environments where caregivers can do their best work for patients and one another.

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The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic's more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at . Follow us at Twitter/GuthrieClinic,,, and.

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Patricia“Pidge” Lohr, DNP, RN, CENP

CONTACT: Kristin Denlinger Guthrie (607) 377-1746...